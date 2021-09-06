La pel·lícula Pink Floyd The Wall (1982), dirigida per Alan Parker, es basava en l’àlbum The Wall, del grup britànic. El guió va ser escrit pel vocalista i baixista del grup, Roger Waters. En veiem l’escena introduïda amb la cançó The Happiest Days of our Lives i seguida amb Another Brick in the Wall.







“You! You! Yes, you! Stand still, laddie!”

When we grew up and went to school

There were certain teachers who would

Hurt the children anyway they could

By pouring their derision

Upon anything we did

And exposing every weakness

However carefully hidden by the kids



“What have we here, laddie? Mysterious scribblings? A secret code? Oh, poems, no less! Poems, everybody!”

“The laddie reckons himself a poet!”

“Money,

Get back

I’m all right, Jack

Keep your hands off my stack.

New car

Caviar

Four-star daydream

Think I’ll buy me a football team.”

“Absolute rubbish, laddie!”

“Get on with your work!”

“Repeat after me:”

“An acre is the area of a rectangle

whose length is one furlong

and whose width is one chain”



But in town it was well known

When they got home at night,

Their fat and psychopathic wives

Would thrash them within inches of their lives!



We don’t need no education

We don’t need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teachers leave them kids alone

Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone!



All in all it’s just another brick in the wall.

“Wrong, Do it again!”

All in all you’re just another brick in the wall.



We don’t need no education

“If you don’t eat your meat, you can’t have any pudding!”

We don’t need no thought control

“How can you have any pudding if you don’t eat yer meat?”

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

“You! Yes, you! Laddy! Poems, everybody!”

Teachers leave them kids alone

Hey! Teacher! Leave us kids alone!



All in all you’re just another brick in the wall.

All in all you’re just another brick in the wall.

We don’t need no education

We don’t need no thought control



“An acre is the area of a rectangle whose length is….”

