La pel·lícula Pink Floyd The Wall (1982), dirigida per Alan Parker, es basava en l’àlbum The Wall, del grup britànic. El guió va ser escrit pel vocalista i baixista del grup, Roger Waters. En veiem l’escena introduïda amb la cançó The Happiest Days of our Lives i seguida amb Another Brick in the Wall.
“You! You! Yes, you! Stand still, laddie!”
When we grew up and went to school
There were certain teachers who would
Hurt the children anyway they could
By pouring their derision
Upon anything we did
And exposing every weakness
However carefully hidden by the kids
“What have we here, laddie? Mysterious scribblings? A secret code? Oh, poems, no less! Poems, everybody!”
“The laddie reckons himself a poet!”
“Money,
Get back
I’m all right, Jack
Keep your hands off my stack.
New car
Caviar
Four-star daydream
Think I’ll buy me a football team.”
“Absolute rubbish, laddie!”
“Get on with your work!”
“Repeat after me:”
“An acre is the area of a rectangle
whose length is one furlong
and whose width is one chain”
But in town it was well known
When they got home at night,
Their fat and psychopathic wives
Would thrash them within inches of their lives!
We don’t need no education
We don’t need no thought control
No dark sarcasm in the classroom
Teachers leave them kids alone
Hey! Teacher! Leave them kids alone!
All in all it’s just another brick in the wall.
“Wrong, Do it again!”
All in all you’re just another brick in the wall.
We don’t need no education
“If you don’t eat your meat, you can’t have any pudding!”
We don’t need no thought control
“How can you have any pudding if you don’t eat yer meat?”
No dark sarcasm in the classroom
“You! Yes, you! Laddy! Poems, everybody!”
Teachers leave them kids alone
Hey! Teacher! Leave us kids alone!
All in all you’re just another brick in the wall.
All in all you’re just another brick in the wall.
We don’t need no education
We don’t need no thought control
“An acre is the area of a rectangle whose length is….”