Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

As Times Goes By

You must remember this/ A kiss is still a kiss/ A sigh is still just a sigh

Herman Hupfeld
Arxivat a: Cançó, El piano


You must remember this
A kiss is still a kiss
A sigh is still just a sigh
The fundamental things apply
As time goes by

And when two lovers woo
They still say: I love you
On that you can rely
No matter what the future brings
As time goes by

Moonlight and love songs, never out of date
Hearts full of passion, jealousy and hate
Woman needs man, and man must have his mate
That no one can deny

It’s still the same old story
A fight for love and glory
A case of do or die
The world will always welcome lovers
As time goes by

Que tinguem sort

Be My Baby

Blackbird

You’re the One That I Want

Dream a Little Dream of Me

TENS TELEGRAM? Vols ser el primer de rebre el contingut cultural de Catorze? Clica aquí per unir-te al nostre canal de Telegram

Nou comentari

El piano
As Times Goes By
You must remember this/ A kiss is still a kiss/ A sigh is still just a sigh
Estic a punt
Que tinguem sort
Be My Baby
Més entrades...
Passadís
Retrospectives que no ho són
Núria Güell mostra les vergonyes del poder en una exposició a la Fabra i Coats
Francesc Garriga Barata
Foto: Ramon Manent
Nits d'estiu i música amb Gaudí
Ernestina de Champourcín
Més entrades...