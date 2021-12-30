El 1977, Bruce Springsteen estava treballant la primera versió del que seria Because the Night quan Patti Smith (Chicago, 30 de desembre del 1946), que estava gravant al mateix estudi, va descobrir-la a través del productor que compartien: Jimmy Iovine. Abans que el Boss la descartés, Iovine li va dur una demostració a Smith, i ella hi va afegir la lletra. La gravaria al disc Easter (1978).



Lenny Kaye, guitarrista de Patti Smith, va dir: “Bruce en va crear el ganxo, Patti les paraules i nosaltres (The Smith Band) hi vam afegir el cop de canó d’explosió”. Bruce va gravar la cançó més de tres dècades després, al disc The Promise (2010). Escoltem com Patti Smith, el Boss i U2 la interpreten en un concert del 2009.







Take me now baby here as I am

Pull me close, try and understand

Desirous hunger is the fire I breathe

Love is a banquet on which we feed



Come on now try and understand

The way I feel when I’m in your hands

Take my hand come undercover

They can’t hurt you now,

Can’t hurt you now, can’t hurt you now



Because the night belongs to lovers

Because the night belongs to lust

Because the night belongs to lovers

Because the night belongs to us



Have I doubt when I’m alone

Love is a ring, the telephone

Love is an angel disguised as lust

Here in our bed until the morning comes



Come on now try and understand

The way I feel under your command

Take my hand as the sun descends

They can’t touch you now,

Can’t hurt you now, can’t hurt you now



Because the night belongs to lovers

Because the night belongs to lust

Because the night belongs to lovers

Because the night belongs to us



With love we sleep

With doubt the vicious circle

Turn and burns

Without you I cannot live

Forgive, the yearning burning

I believe it’s time, too real to feel



So touch me now, touch me now, touch me now



Because the night belongs to lovers

Because the night belongs to lust

Because the night belongs to lovers

Because the night belongs to us



Because tonight there are two lovers

If we believe in the night we trust

Because the night belongs to lovers

Because the night belongs to us

