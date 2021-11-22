Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Blackbird

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

Paul McCartney
Arxivat a: Cançó, Música, Paul McCartney, The Beatles, El piano


Blackbird singing in the dead of night
Take these broken wings and learn to fly
All your life
You were only waiting for this moment to arise

Blackbird singing in the dead of night
Take these sunken eyes and learn to see
All your life
You were only waiting for this moment to be free

Blackbird fly, blackbird fly
Into the light of the dark black night.

You were only waiting for this moment to arise
Blackbird fly, blackbird fly
Into the light of the dark black night

Blackbird singing in the dead of night
Take these broken wings and learn to fly
All your life
You were only waiting for this moment to arise
 

Foto: Facebook Paul McCartney

Nova cançó de s’amor perdut

All Apologies

Les floristes de la Rambla

Grace

Conillet de vellut

Nou comentari

El piano
Blackbird
Take these broken wings and learn to fly
It's Oh So Quiet
El lobito bueno
Palabras para Julia
Més entrades...
Passadís
Exposició teamLab. Art, tecnologia, natura. Foto: Fundació ”la Caixa”
Art, tecnologia, natura
El CaixaForum Barcelona acull dues obres obertes interactives del col·lectiu japonès teamLab
Què em deu voleu dir l'univers?
Xavier Mas Craviotto
Tornarà a sortir el sol
Més entrades...