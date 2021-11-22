

Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to arise



Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these sunken eyes and learn to see

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to be free



Blackbird fly, blackbird fly

Into the light of the dark black night.



You were only waiting for this moment to arise

Blackbird fly, blackbird fly

Into the light of the dark black night



Blackbird singing in the dead of night

Take these broken wings and learn to fly

All your life

You were only waiting for this moment to arise



Foto: Facebook Paul McCartney