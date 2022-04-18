Catorze
Bohemian Rhapsody
Queen

Pentatonix és un grup a cappella de cinc vocalistes dels Estats Units. No només van guanyar la tercera edició del programa The Sing-Off (sortint-ne amb 200.000 dòlars i un contracte amb Sony), sinó que també han rebut dos premis Grammy. Han versionat cançons com l’Imagine, l’Hallelujah i la que escoltem de Queen.


Is this the real life?
Is this just fantasy?
Caught in a landslide
No escape from reality
Open your eyes
Look up to the skies and see
I’m just a poor boy, I need no sympathy
Because I’m easy come, easy go
A little high, little low
Anyway the wind blows, doesn’t really matter to me, to me

Mama, just killed a man
Put a gun against his head
Pulled my trigger, now he’s dead
Mama, life had just begun
But now I’ve gone and thrown it all away
Mama, ooo
Didn’t mean to make you cry
If I’m not back again this time tomorrow
Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters

Too late, my time has come
Sends shivers down my spine
Body’s aching all the time
Goodbye everybody, I’ve got to go
Gotta leave you all behind and face the truth
Mama, ooo, (anyway the wind blows)
I don’t want to die
I sometimes wish I’d never been born at all

I see a little silhouetto of a man
Scaramouch, scaramouch will you do the fandango
Thunderbolt and lightning, very very frightening me
Gallileo, Gallileo,
Gallileo, Gallileo,
Gallileo Figaro, magnifico

But I’m just a poor boy and nobody loves me
He’s just a poor boy from a poor family
Spare him his life from this monstrosity
Easy come easy go, will you let me go
Bismillah! No, we will not let you go, let him go
Bismillah! We will not let you go, let him go
Bismillah! We will not let you go, let me go
Will not let you go, let me go (never)
Never let you go, let me go
Never let me go, ooo
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
Oh mama mia, mama mia, mama mia let me go
Beelzebub has a devil put aside for me
for me
for me

So you think you can stone me and spit in my eye
So you think you can love me and leave me to die
Oh baby, can’t do this to me baby
Just gotta get out, just gotta get right outta here

Ooh yeah, ooh yeah
Nothing really matters
Anyone can see
Nothing really matters – nothing really matters to me

Anyway the wind blows…


Comentaris

  1. Icona del comentari de: Anònim a abril 18, 2020 | 00:40
    Anònim abril 18, 2020 | 00:40
    Preciosa versió. Magnifics tots. M ha encantat
    12
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònim a abril 18, 2020 | 00:40 0
    Respon
  2. Icona del comentari de: Anònim a abril 18, 2020 | 08:21
    Anònim abril 18, 2020 | 08:21
    Un regal per l'esperit. Ànims per un altre dissabte de confinament.
    6
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònim a abril 18, 2020 | 08:21 0
    Respon
  3. Icona del comentari de: Lourded a abril 18, 2020 | 12:46
    Lourded abril 18, 2020 | 12:46
    Magnífic fabulós
    5
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Lourded a abril 18, 2020 | 12:46 0
    Respon
  4. Icona del comentari de: Anònim a abril 19, 2020 | 09:04
    Anònim abril 19, 2020 | 09:04
    Impresionantes
    1
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònim a abril 19, 2020 | 09:04 0
    Respon
  5. Icona del comentari de: Anònim a abril 19, 2020 | 09:47
    Anònim abril 19, 2020 | 09:47
    ????Espectacular, Ma sorpres
    1
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Anònim a abril 19, 2020 | 09:47 0
    Respon
  6. Icona del comentari de: Merci.merci. merci. a abril 22, 2020 | 19:49
    Merci.merci. merci. abril 22, 2020 | 19:49
    Unic. Genial. 2020
    1
    Icona de dislike al comentari de: Merci.merci. merci. a abril 22, 2020 | 19:49 0
    Respon

El piano

El vol de l'home ocell

La gent se'l mirava, nena,/ no t'ho pots imaginar
Dance me to the end of love

Let me see your beauty/ When the witnesses are gone
La vida és bonica (però complicada)

Algú avui no serà a taula,/ però tothom hi pensa de tant en tant
Bohemian Rhapsody

Carry on, carry on, as if nothing really matters

