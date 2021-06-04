

Born down in a dead man’s town

The first kick I took was when I hit the ground

End up like a dog that’s been beat too much

Till you spend half your life just covering up



Born in the U.S.A., I was born in the U.S.A.

I was born in the U.S.A., born in the U.S.A.



Got in a little hometown jam

So they put a rifle in my hand

Sent me off to a foreign land

To go and kill the yellow man



Born in the U.S.A., I was born in the U.S.A.

I was born in the U.S.A., I was born in the U.S.A.



Come back home to the refinery

Hiring man said: “Son if it was up to me”

Went down to see my V.A. man

He said: “Son, don’t you understand”



I had a brother at Khe Sahn

Fighting off the Viet Cong

They’re still there, he’s all gone



He had a woman he loved in Saigon

I got a picture of him in her arms now



Down in the shadow of the penitentiary

Out by the gas fires of the refinery

I’m ten years burning down the road

Nowhere to run ain’t got nowhere to go



Born in the U.S.A., I was born in the U.S.A.

Born in the U.S.A., I’m a long gone daddy in the U.S.A.

Born in the U.S.A., born in the U.S.A.

Born in the U.S.A., I’m a cool rocking daddy in the U.S.A.

