Ella Fitzgerald, la Reina del jazz, va néixer el 25 d’abril de 1917 a Newport News i va morir a Beverly Hills el 15 de juny de 1996. Va ser una de les cantants de swing i jazz més reconegudes i va enregistrar una setantena de discos, on va interpretar des de composicions de George Gershwin fins als Song Books de Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Cole Porter. La recordem gaudint de la seva interpretació duna versió adaptada de la Garota de Ipanema, d’Antônio Carlos Jobim i Vinícius de Moraes, amb lletra en anglès per Norman Gimbel i dedicada a un home en lloc d’una dona.







Tall and tan and young and handsome

The boy from Ipanema goes walking

And when he passes each girl he passes goes aaaah



When he walks

He’s like a samba

That swings so cool and sways so gentle

That when he passes each girl he passes goes aaaah



Oh how I watch him so sadly

How can I tell him I love him

Oh but I love him so madly

When he goes for a straw by the sea

He looks straight ahead, not at me



Tall and tan and young and handsome

The boy from Ipanema goes walking

And when he passes I smile but he doesn’t see



Oh how I watch him so sadly

How can I tell him I love him

Oh but I love him so madly

When he goes for a straw by the sea

He looks straight ahead, not at me



Tall and tan and young and handsome

The boy from Ipanema goes walking

And when he passes I smile but he doesn’t see

No, he doesn’t see

​No, he doesn’t see, no

Say the boy from Ipanema

Say the boy from Ipanema

Say the boy from Ipanema, Ipanema

Yes the boy from Ipanema

No, no, no, no

No, no, no, no

The boy from Ipanema



