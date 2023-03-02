Catorze
Breathe (in the Air)

Roger Waters, David Gilmour & Richard Wright

The Dark Side of the Moon va ser el vuitè disc d’estudi de Pink Floyd. Publicat l’1 de març de 1973, estava format per cançons com aquesta.


Breathe, breathe in the air
Don’t be afraid to care
Leave but don’t leave me
Look around, choose your own ground

For long you live and high you fly
And smiles you’ll give and tears you’ll cry
And all your touch and all you see
Is all your life will ever be

Run, rabbit run
Dig that hole, forget the sun
And when at last the work is done
Don’t sit down, it’s time to dig another one

For long you live and high you fly
But only if you ride the tide
And balanced on the biggest wave
You race towards an early grave
 

 

