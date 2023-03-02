The Dark Side of the Moon va ser el vuitè disc d’estudi de Pink Floyd. Publicat l’1 de març de 1973, estava format per cançons com aquesta.







Breathe, breathe in the air

Don’t be afraid to care

Leave but don’t leave me

Look around, choose your own ground



For long you live and high you fly

And smiles you’ll give and tears you’ll cry

And all your touch and all you see

Is all your life will ever be



Run, rabbit run

Dig that hole, forget the sun

And when at last the work is done

Don’t sit down, it’s time to dig another one



For long you live and high you fly

But only if you ride the tide

And balanced on the biggest wave

You race towards an early grave

