Catorze
For What It’s Worth (Stop, Hey What’s That Sound)
Buffalo Springfield


There’s something happening here
But what it is ain’t exactly clear
There’s a man with a gun over there
Telling me I got to beware

I think it’s time we stop
Children, what’s that sound?
Everybody look, what’s going down?

There’s battle lines being drawn
Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong
Young people speaking their minds
Getting so much resistance from behind

It’s time we stop
Hey, what’s that sound?
Everybody look, what’s going down?

What a field day for the heat (Ooh ooh ooh)
A thousand people in the street (Ooh ooh ooh)
Singing songs and they carrying signs (Ooh ooh ooh)
Mostly say, “Hooray for our side” (Ooh ooh ooh)

It’s time we stop
Hey, what’s that sound?
Everybody look, what’s going down?

Paranoia strikes deep
Into your life it will creep
It starts when you’re always afraid
Step out of line, the men come and take you away

We better stop
Hey, what’s that sound?
Everybody look, what’s going down?

You better stop
Hey, what’s that sound?
Everybody look, what’s going down?

You better stop
Now, what’s that sound?
Everybody look, what’s going down?

You better stop
Children, what’s that sound?
Everybody look, what’s going down?

Buffalo Springfield Cançó

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram
I’ll Never Love Again
Puc ser jo
 It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World 
Ma solitude
Moustaki, el metec lliure

Nou comentari

El piano

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

For What It’s Worth (Stop, Hey What’s That Sound)

Everybody look, what's going down?
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

I’ll Never Love Again

Don't wanna know another kiss/ No other name falling off my lips
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Puc ser jo

Dir unes quantes bestieses si amb això rius de nou
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

 It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World 

But it wouldn't be nothing without a woman or a girl

Passadís

Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Magritte, la màquina de jugar

El CaixaForum Barcelona presenta l'obra del pintor surrealista en una exposició
Nit dels Museus 2021 al Museu Frederic Marès Foto: Robert Ramos
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

De nit, vine al museu!

75 equipaments culturals obren les seves portes i exposicions en un horari poc habitual
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

L’espectacle del cel

14 fotos de tornados, tempestes, núvols, boies i albades
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram Comparteix

Sí, però

14 dibuixos mostren el que no mostren les fotos de postureig
Comparteix a Twitter Comparteix a Facebook Comparteix a Whatsapp Comparteix a Telegram

Comparteix