El 2020 es va reeditar Fodder on My Wings, un disc que Nina Simone va publicar originalment el 1982. Aquesta recuperació i reivindicació (segons com, el disc es considerava una raresa en la carrera de Simone) es va acompanyar amb la publicació d’aquest videoclip, una animació de l’artista Sharon Liu per a la cançó Color is a beautiful thing.





Color is a beautiful thing

I know, I know

Color is a beautiful thing

I know, oh, yes, I know

Color is the E Ching Ching

For sure, ding-dang

Color is a beautiful thing

I know, I know

Color is a beautiful thing

I know, I know

Color is a beautiful thing

I know, oh, yes, I know

Color is the E Ching Ching

For sure, ding-dang

Color is a beautiful thing

I know, I know



