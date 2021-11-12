El 2020 es va reeditar Fodder on My Wings, un disc que Nina Simone va publicar originalment el 1982. Aquesta recuperació i reivindicació (segons com, el disc es considerava una raresa en la carrera de Simone) es va acompanyar amb la publicació d’aquest videoclip, una animació de l’artista Sharon Liu per a la cançó Color is a beautiful thing.
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, I know
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, oh, yes, I know
Color is the E Ching Ching
For sure, ding-dang
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, I know
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, I know
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, oh, yes, I know
Color is the E Ching Ching
For sure, ding-dang
Color is a beautiful thing
I know, I know