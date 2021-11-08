Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Coyote

He drags me out on the dance floor/ and we're dancing close and slow

Joni Mitchell
Arxivat a: Coyote, Joni Mitchell, Música, El piano


No regrets, Coyote
We just come from such different sets of circumstance
I’m up all night in the studios
And you’re up early on your ranch
You’ll be brushing out a brood mare’s tail
While the sun is ascending
And I’ll just be getting home with my reel to reel
There’s no comprehending
Just how close to the bone and the skin and the eyes
And the lips you can get
And still feel so alone
And still feel related
Like stations in some relay
You’re not a hit and run driver, no, no
Racing away
You just picked up a hitcher
A prisoner of the white lines on the freeway

We saw a farmhouse burning down
In the middle of nowhere
In the middle of the night
And we rolled right past that tragedy
Till we turned into some road house lights
Where a local band was playing
Locals were up kicking and shaking on the floor
And the next thing I know
That Coyote’s at my door
He pins me in a corner and he won’t take “No!”
He drags me out on the dance floor
And we’re dancing close and slow
Now he’s got a woman at home
He’s got another woman down the hall
He seems to want me anyway
Why’d you have to get so drunk
And lead me on that way
You just picked up a hitcher
A prisoner of the white lines of the freeway

I looked a Coyote right in the face
On the road to Baljennie near my old home town
He went running through the whisker wheat
Chasing some prize down
And a hawk was playing with him
Coyote was jumping straight up and making passes
He had those same eyes – just like yours
Under your dark glasses
Privately probing the public rooms
And peeking through keyholes in numbered doors
Where the players lick their wounds
And take their temporary lovers
And their pills and powders to get them through this passion play
No regrets, Coyote
I just get off up aways
You just picked up a hitcher
A prisoner of the white lines on the freeway

Coyote’s in the coffee shop
He’s staring a hole in his scrambled eggs
He picks up my scent on his fingers
While he’s watching the waitresses’ legs
He’s too fat from the Bay of Fundy
From Appaloosas and Eagles and tides
And the air conditioned cubicles
And the carbon ribbon rides
Are spelling it out so clear
Either he’s going to have to stand and fight
Or take off out of here
I tried to run away myself
To run away and wrestle with my ego
And with this flame
You put here in this Eskimo
In this hitcher
In this prisoner
Of the fine white lines
Of the white lines on the free, free way
 

Foto: Facebook Joni Mitchell

Dance me to the end of love

No dudaría

Hotel California

T’estimes?

Tanca els ulls

Nou comentari

El piano
Dance me to the end of love
Let me see your beauty/ When the witnesses are gone
Stairway to Heaven
Coyote
Concert per a piano de Txaikovski
Més entrades...
Passadís
14 aventures de Jep i Fidel
Recordem l'il·lustrador Josep Maria Madorell amb contraportades de la revista «Cavall Fort»
Grégoire Polet comissaria l'exposició Visage paysagem de Daniel Enkaoua. Foto: cedida
«L’objectiu és que l’espectador s’endugui un silenci de millor qualitat»
El Perich, l'humor vigent
Henri Matisse i l'alegria de viure
Més entrades...