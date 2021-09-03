La cantant, productora i compositora Beyoncé Knowles va néixer a Houston, als Estats Units, el 4 de setembre de 1981. Després de formar part del grup Destiny’s Child, va llançar la seva carrera en solitari amb Dangerously in Love (2003), disc que va guanyar cinc premis Grammy. Dos d’ells, els dedicats a la millor cançó R&B i millor col·laboració rap/cantada, van ser per aquesta cançó.

Yes, It’s so crazy right now

Most incredibly, it’s ya girl, B

It’s ya boy, young

You ready?

Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no

Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no

Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no

Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no

Yeah, history in the making

Part two, it’s so crazy right now

I look and stare so deep in your eyes

I touch on you more and more every time

When you leave, I’m begging you not to go

Call your name two, three times in a row

Such a funny thing for me to try to explain

How I’m feeling and my pride is the one to blame

‘Cause I know I don’t understand

Just how your love can do what no one else can

Got me looking so crazy right now, your love’s

Got me looking so crazy right now (your love)

Got me looking so crazy right now, your touch

Got me looking so crazy right now (your touch)

Got me hoping you’ll page me right now, your kiss

Got me hoping you’ll save me right now

Looking so crazy, your love’s

Got me looking, got me looking so crazy in love

Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no

Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no

Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no

Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no

When I talk to my friends so quietly

Who he think he is? Look at what you did to me

Tennis shoes, don’t even need to buy a new dress

If you ain’t there, ain’t nobody else to impress

It’s the way that you know what I thought I knew

It’s the beat that my heart skips when I’m with you

But I still don’t understand

Just how your love can do what no one else can

Got me looking so crazy right now, your love’s

Got me looking so crazy right now (oh, crazy)

Got me looking so crazy right now, your touch (your love)

Got me looking so crazy right now (love)

Got me hoping you’ll page me right now, your kiss (hey)

Got me hoping you’ll save me right now

Looking so crazy, your love’s (hey)

Got me looking, got me looking so crazy in love

I’m looking so crazy in love’s

Got me looking, got me looking so crazy in love (I’m warmed up now, let’s go)

Young ‘Hov, y’all know when the flow is loco

Young B and the R-O-C, uh oh (oh)

Ol’ G, big homey, the one and only

Stick bony, but the pocket is fat like Tony Soprano (oh no)

The ROC handle like Van Axel

I shake phonies, man, you can’t get next to

The genuine article, I do not sing though

I sling though, if anything, I bling yo

A star like Ringo, war like a Green Beret

Crazy bring ya whole set

Jay Z in the range, crazy and deranged

They can’t figure him out, they like, “Hey, is he insane?”

Yessir, I’m cut from a different cloth

My texture is the best fur, chinchilla

(Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no) I been iller than chain smokers

How you think I got the name Hova?

(Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no) I been realer, the game’s over

(Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no) Fall back, young, ever since I made the change over

(Uh oh, uh oh, uh oh, oh, no, no) To platinum the game’s been wrap, one

Got me looking so crazy, my baby

I’m not myself, lately I’m foolish, I don’t do this

I’ve been playing myself, baby, I don’t care

‘Cause your love’s got the best of me

And, baby, you’re making a fool of me

You got me sprung and I don’t care who sees

‘Cause, baby, you got me, you got me so crazy, baby, hey!

Got me looking so crazy right now, your love’s (oh love)

Got me looking so crazy right now (lookin’ crazy)

Got me looking so crazy right now, your touch

Got me looking so crazy right now

Got me hoping you’ll page me right now, your kiss (baby)

Got me hoping you’ll save me right now (baby)

Looking so crazy in love’s (whoa)

Got me looking, got me looking so crazy in love (whoa)

Got me looking so crazy right now, your love’s

Got me looking so crazy right now (your love)

Got me looking so crazy right now, your touch

Got me looking so crazy right now (your touch)

Got me hoping you’ll page me right now, your kiss

Got me hoping you’ll save me right now

Looking so crazy in love’s

Got me looking, got me looking so crazy in love