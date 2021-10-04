

Cry baby, cry baby, cry baby

Welcome back home



You know she told you,

Honey I know she told you that she loved you

Much, much more than I did

But I know she left you

And you swear that you just don’t know why

But honey, you know that I’ll always be around

If you ever want me

Come on and cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry baby

Oh honey, welcome back home



Don’t you know,

Honey, ain’t nobody ever gonna love you

The way I try to do?

To take your pain

And all your heartache, too?

And honey, you know

That I’ll always, always be around

If you ever want me

Come on and cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry baby,

Honey, like you always seem to do.



And I know that it might be too, darling

That the grass always looks greener

When you’re looking at somebody else’s yard

But honey, know the real thing

I waited you at home

I saw you did

I had a man

He said honey, honey

You know that I Love you

But I gotta go find myself

Ya know I gotta go find my life

I gotta go find myself over in Africa

Or over in New York city

Or over in Lima

Someplace cats are always wandering off to

I never figure exactly where it was

they’re always going somewhere, man



And I said baby don’t you realize

You looking for your life over there, honey

You wonder where your life is?

Your life is waiting like a god damn fool right here

For you, man



And one morning you’re gonna wake up in Casablanca

One in all fancy places, honey

You’re gonna be freezing to death

You’re gonna wake up and you’ll say good Lord

Good good Lord

I just went off and left that woman

What the hell am I doing in Casablanca, man?

I mean really

One of these says that cats gonna wake up and say that to himself

And when he comes back home

there

Just like the Capricorn I am

I’ll be standing there waitingly



I said baby, I knew one day

That you’d finally come on home to me

honey

and when you walk through my front door

I’m gonna be able to tell

by the look in your eyes

I said Good God

That man finally done got it

Lord that man finally done realize

So you can put your head on my shoulder baby, yeah

‘Cause I know you got some more tears to shed, dear

So come on, come on, come on, come on



Come on and cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry baby

Oh honey, welcome back home

Cry baby, cry baby

I know you wanna be a little lonely, baby

Cry, cry, cry baby

You gotta talk to your mama now

Honey, you gotta talk to your sweet mama now



Cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry

Cry, cry baby, cry baby, cry baby





Foto: Facebook Janis Joplin