She is crazy like a fool

What about it, Daddy cool?



She is crazy like a fool

What about it, Daddy cool?

I’m crazy like a fool

What about it, Daddy cool?



Daddy Daddy cool

Daddy Daddy cool

Daddy Daddy cool

Daddy Daddy cool



She is crazy like a fool

What about it, Daddy cool?

I’m crazy like a fool

What about it, Daddy cool?



Daddy Daddy cool

Daddy Daddy cool

Daddy Daddy cool

Daddy Daddy cool



She is crazy about her Daddy

Oh, she believes in him

She loves her Daddy



She is crazy like a fool

What about it, Daddy cool?

I’m crazy like a fool

What about it, Daddy cool?



Daddy Daddy cool

Daddy Daddy cool

Daddy Daddy cool

Daddy Daddy cool



Foto: www.boneym.es