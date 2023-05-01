Catorze
Dancing in the Dark a Barcelona

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen i l’E Street Band han ofert dos senyors concerts a Barcelona. Revivim, amb un vídeo gravat per Mark Flaix, el moment en què va sonar un dels seus grans hits.


I get up in the evening
and I ain’t got nothing to say
I come home in the morning
I go to bed feeling the same way
I ain’t nothing but tired
Man I’m just tired and bored with myself
Hey there baby, I could use just a little help

You can’t start a fire
You can’t start a fire without a spark
This gun’s for hire
even if we’re just dancing in the dark

Message keeps getting clearer
radio’s on and I’m moving ‘round the place
I check my look in the mirror
I wanna change my clothes, my hair, my face
Man I ain’t getting nowhere
I’m just living in a dump like this
There’s something happening somewhere
baby I just know that there is

You can’t start a fire
you can’t start a fire without a spark
This gun’s for hire
even if we’re just dancing in the dark

You sit around getting older
there’s a joke here somewhere and it’s on me
I’ll shake this world off my shoulders
come on baby this laugh’s on me

Stay on the streets of this town
and they’ll be carving you up alright
They say you gotta stay hungry
hey baby I’m just about starving tonight
I’m dying for some action
I’m sick of sitting ‘round here trying to write this book
I need a love reaction
come on now baby gimme just one look

You can’t start a fire sitting ‘round crying over a broken heart
This gun’s for hire
Even if we’re just dancing in the dark
You can’t start a fire worrying about your little world falling apart
This gun’s for hire
Even if we’re just dancing in the dark
Even if we’re just dancing in the dark
Even if we’re just dancing in the dark
Even if we’re just dancing in the dark
Hey baby

 

Michelle Obama, la corista de Bruce Springsteen
Judit
Clarianes (una bofetada)
Roses
Clar que t’he trobat a faltar
Michelle Obama, la corista de Bruce Springsteen

El Boss ha cantat "Glory Days" a Barcelona en molt bona companyia
Josep Vallverdú: «Als 89 anys em vaig tornar a enamorar»

L'escriptor cada setmana truca al seu fill de 70 anys per explicar-li un conte
Jaume Plensa: «Amb tant de soroll ja no sabem què pensem»

L'escultor diu que «per ser persona cal estar segur de tu»
Roses

No et necessito per sortir a ballar / ja m'agafo jo de la mà
