Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Do You Really Want to Hurt Me

If it's love you want from me / Then take it away

Culture Club
Arxivat a: Cançó, Culture Club, Música, El piano

Give me time to realize my crime
Let me love and steal
I have danced inside your eyes
How can I be real

Do you really want to hurt me
Do you really want to make me cry
Precious kisses words that burn me
Lovers never ask you why

In my heart the fire is burning
Choose my color find a star
Precious people always tell me
That’s a step a step too far

Do you really want to hurt me
Do you really want to make me cry
Do you really want to hurt me
Do you really want to make me cry

Words are few, I have spoken
I could waste a thousand years
Wrapped in sorrow, words are token
Come inside and catch my tears

You’ve been talking but believe me
If it’s true you do not know
This boy loves without a reason
I’m prepared to let you go

If it’s love you want from me
Then take it away
Everything’s not what you see
It’s over again

Do you really want to hurt me
Do you really want to make me cry
Do you really want to hurt me
Do you really want to make me cry

Do you really want to hurt me
Do you really want to make me cry
Do you really want to hurt me
Do you really want to make me cry

Do you really want to hurt me
Do you really want to make me cry

Mil ocells

Tanca els ulls

El tren del temps

Una lluna a l’aigua

El vol de l’home ocell

TENS TELEGRAM? Vols ser el primer de rebre el contingut cultural de Catorze? Clica aquí per unir-te al nostre canal de Telegram

Nou comentari

El piano
Mil ocells
Deixa'm descobrir / estels sobre la pell
Tanca els ulls
El tren del temps
Una lluna a l'aigua
Més entrades...
Passadís
Ernestina de Champourcín
En llegim el poema «Carta al vacío», acompanyat per una caricatura de Matías
El traç expressiu d'Egon Schiele
Viquipèdia/ Wikimedia Commons
La pinzellada de Marià Fortuny
Gustave Courbet Foto: Wikimedia Commons
Courbet i l'origen del món
Més entrades...