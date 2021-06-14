Give me time to realize my crime

Let me love and steal

I have danced inside your eyes

How can I be real

Do you really want to hurt me

Do you really want to make me cry

Precious kisses words that burn me

Lovers never ask you why

In my heart the fire is burning

Choose my color find a star

Precious people always tell me

That’s a step a step too far

Do you really want to hurt me

Do you really want to make me cry

Do you really want to hurt me

Do you really want to make me cry

Words are few, I have spoken

I could waste a thousand years

Wrapped in sorrow, words are token

Come inside and catch my tears

You’ve been talking but believe me

If it’s true you do not know

This boy loves without a reason

I’m prepared to let you go

If it’s love you want from me

Then take it away

Everything’s not what you see

It’s over again

Do you really want to hurt me

Do you really want to make me cry

Do you really want to hurt me

Do you really want to make me cry

Do you really want to hurt me

Do you really want to make me cry

Do you really want to hurt me

Do you really want to make me cry

Do you really want to hurt me

Do you really want to make me cry



