

I waited ‘til I saw the sun

I don’t know why I didn’t come

I left you by the house of fun

I don’t know why I didn’t come

I don’t know why I didn’t come



When I saw the break of day

I wished that I could fly away

Instead of kneeling in the sand

Catching teardrops in my hand



My heart is drenched in wine

But you’ll be on my mind

Forever



Out across the endless sea

I would die in ecstasy

But I’ll be a bag of bones

Driving down the road alone



My heart is drenched in wine

But you’ll be on my mind

Forever



Something has to make you run

I don’t know why I didn’t come

I feel as empty as a drum

I don’t know why I didn’t come

I don’t know why I didn’t come



