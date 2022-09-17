Catorze
Don’t Know Why
Jesse Harris


I waited ‘til I saw the sun
I don’t know why I didn’t come
I left you by the house of fun
I don’t know why I didn’t come
I don’t know why I didn’t come

When I saw the break of day
I wished that I could fly away
Instead of kneeling in the sand
Catching teardrops in my hand

My heart is drenched in wine
But you’ll be on my mind
Forever

Out across the endless sea
I would die in ecstasy
But I’ll be a bag of bones
Driving down the road alone

My heart is drenched in wine
But you’ll be on my mind
Forever

Something has to make you run
I don’t know why I didn’t come
I feel as empty as a drum
I don’t know why I didn’t come
I don’t know why I didn’t come

Foto: Facebook Norah Jones

Cançó Música Norah Jones

Freedom
Un tros de fang
A Margalida
Te recuerdo Amanda
Love Is a Losing Game

Nou comentari

Comparteix

Icona de pantalla completa