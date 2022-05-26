Doo-Wop (That Thing)





Yo, remember back on the boogie when cats use to harmonize like…

Whooo, whooo whooo whooo,

Yo, my men and my women,

Don’t forget about the dean, Sirat al-Mustaqim

Yo, its about a thing, uh

If ya feel real good wave your hands in the air

And ‘lick’ two shots in the atmosphere…

Yeah, yeah yeah yeah yeah

Yeah, yeah yeah yeah yeah…

It’s been three weeks since you’ve been looking for your friend

The one you let hit it and never called you again

‘Member when he told you he was ‘bout the Benjamin’s

You act like you ain’t hear him then gave him a little trim

To begin, how you think you really gon’ pretend

Like you wasn’t down then you called him again

Plus when you give it up so easy you ain’t even foolin’ him

If you did it then, then you’d probably fuck again

Talking out your neck sayin’ you’re a Christian

A Muslim sleeping with the gin

Now that was the sin that did Jezebel in

Who you gon’ tell when the reprocussions spin

Showing off your ass ‘cause you’re thinking it’s a trend

Girlfriend, let me break it down for you again

You know I only say it ‘cause I’m truly genuine

Don’t be a hard rock when you really are a gem

Baby girl, respect is just a minimum

Niggas fucked up and you still defending ‘em

Now Lauryn is only human

Don’t think I haven’t been through the same predicament

Let it sit inside your head like a million women in Philly, Penn.

It’s silly when girls sell their soul because it’s in

Look at where you be in hair weaves like Europeans

Fake nails done by Koreans

Come again

Win win come again, brethren come again, my friend come again, yo come again

Guys you know you better watch out

Some girls, some girls are only about

That thing, that thing, that thing

That thing, that thing, that thing

The second verse is dedicated to the men

More concerned with his rims and his Tims than his women

Him and his men come in the club like hooligans

Don’t care who they offend popping yang like you got yen

Let’s not pretend, they wanna pack pistol by they waist men

Crystal by the case men, still in they mother’s basement

The pretty face men, claiming that they did a bid men

Need to take care of their three and four kids then

They facing a court case when the child’s support late

Money taking, heart breaking now you wonder why women hate men

The sneaky silent men, the punk domestic violence men

The quick to shoot the semen stop acting like boys and be men

How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within

How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within

How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within

Uh uh, Come again

Yo yo, Come again, brethren come again, sistren come again, come again

Watch out, watch out, look out, look out,

Watch out, watch out, look out, look out.

Girls you know you better watch out

Some guys, some guys are only about

That thing, that thing, that thing

That thing, that thing, that thing

Guys you know you better watch out

Some girls, some girls are only about

That thing, that thing, that thing

That thing, that thing, that thing



