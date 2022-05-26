Doo-Wop (That Thing)

Yo, remember back on the boogie when cats use to harmonize like…
Whooo, whooo whooo whooo,
Yo, my men and my women,
Don’t forget about the dean, Sirat al-Mustaqim
Yo, its about a thing, uh
If ya feel real good wave your hands in the air
And ‘lick’ two shots in the atmosphere…
Yeah, yeah yeah yeah yeah
Yeah, yeah yeah yeah yeah…
It’s been three weeks since you’ve been looking for your friend
The one you let hit it and never called you again
‘Member when he told you he was ‘bout the Benjamin’s
You act like you ain’t hear him then gave him a little trim
To begin, how you think you really gon’ pretend
Like you wasn’t down then you called him again
Plus when you give it up so easy you ain’t even foolin’ him
If you did it then, then you’d probably fuck again
Talking out your neck sayin’ you’re a Christian
A Muslim sleeping with the gin
Now that was the sin that did Jezebel in
Who you gon’ tell when the reprocussions spin
Showing off your ass ‘cause you’re thinking it’s a trend
Girlfriend, let me break it down for you again
You know I only say it ‘cause I’m truly genuine
Don’t be a hard rock when you really are a gem
Baby girl, respect is just a minimum
Niggas fucked up and you still defending ‘em
Now Lauryn is only human
Don’t think I haven’t been through the same predicament
Let it sit inside your head like a million women in Philly, Penn.
It’s silly when girls sell their soul because it’s in
Look at where you be in hair weaves like Europeans
Fake nails done by Koreans
Come again
Win win come again, brethren come again, my friend come again, yo come again
Guys you know you better watch out
Some girls, some girls are only about
That thing, that thing, that thing
That thing, that thing, that thing
The second verse is dedicated to the men
More concerned with his rims and his Tims than his women
Him and his men come in the club like hooligans
Don’t care who they offend popping yang like you got yen
Let’s not pretend, they wanna pack pistol by they waist men
Crystal by the case men, still in they mother’s basement
The pretty face men, claiming that they did a bid men
Need to take care of their three and four kids then
They facing a court case when the child’s support late
Money taking, heart breaking now you wonder why women hate men
The sneaky silent men, the punk domestic violence men
The quick to shoot the semen stop acting like boys and be men
How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within
How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within
How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within
Uh uh, Come again
Yo yo, Come again, brethren come again, sistren come again, come again
Watch out, watch out, look out, look out,
Watch out, watch out, look out, look out.
Girls you know you better watch out
Some guys, some guys are only about
That thing, that thing, that thing
That thing, that thing, that thing
Guys you know you better watch out
Some girls, some girls are only about
That thing, that thing, that thing
That thing, that thing, that thing