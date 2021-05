El “Come Together” de Michael Jackson

Here come old flat top

He come grooving up slowly

He got joo joo eyeball

He one holy roller

He got hair down to his knee

Got to be a joker he just do what he please



He wear no shoe shine

He got toe jam football

He got monkey finger

He shoot Coca-Cola

He say I know you, you know me

One thing I can tell you is you got to be free



Come together, right now, over me



He bag production

He got walrus gumboot

He got Ono sideboard

He one spinal cracker

He got feet down below his knee

Hold you in his armchair you can feel his disease



Come together, right now, over meHe roller coaster

He got early warning

He got muddy water

He one mojo filter

He say one and one and one is three

Got to be good looking ‘cause he’s so hard to see



Come together, right now, over me



Come together, yeah