El Help de Tina Turner

Tina Turner, la reina del rock, va néixer el 26 de novembre del 1939 a Tennessee i ha mort el 24 de maig del 2023 als 83 anys. La recordem escoltant la interpretació deliciosa que va fer del “Help” dels Beatles, en la versió de John Farnham. I us ho servim en tres vídeos: dos d’ella cantant-la, i l’original del grup de Liverpool.



I need somebody

(Help) not just anybody

(Help) you know I need someone, help

So much younger than today

(I never need) I never needed anybody’s help in any way

(Now) but now these days are gone (these days are gone)

I’m not so self assured

(And now I find) now I find I’ve changed my mind

And opened up the doors

Help me if you can, I’m feeling down

And I do appreciate you being ‘round

Help me get my feet back on the ground

Won’t you please, please help me

In oh so many ways

(My independ-) my independence seems to vanish in the haze

(But) but every now and then (now and then)

I feel so insecure

(I know that I) I know that I just need you like

I’ve never done before

Help me if you can, I’m feeling down

And I do appreciate you being ‘round

Help me get my feet back on the ground

Won’t you please, please help me

When I was younger, so much younger than today

I never needed anybody’s help in any way

(Now) but now these days are gone (these days are gone)

I’m not so self assured

(And now I find) now I find I’ve changed my mind

And opened up the doors

Help me if you can, I’m feeling down

And I do appreciate you being ‘round

Help me get my feet back on the ground

Won’t you please, please help me, help me, help me, oh



