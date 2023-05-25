Catorze
El Help de Tina Turner

The Beatles

Tina Turner, la reina del rock, va néixer el 26 de novembre del 1939 a Tennessee i ha mort el 24 de maig del 2023 als 83 anys. La recordem escoltant la interpretació deliciosa que va fer del “Help” dels Beatles, en la versió de John Farnham. I us ho servim en tres vídeos: dos d’ella cantant-la, i l’original del grup de Liverpool.

I need somebody
(Help) not just anybody
(Help) you know I need someone, help

So much younger than today
(I never need) I never needed anybody’s help in any way
(Now) but now these days are gone (these days are gone)
I’m not so self assured
(And now I find) now I find I’ve changed my mind
And opened up the doors

Help me if you can, I’m feeling down
And I do appreciate you being ‘round
Help me get my feet back on the ground
Won’t you please, please help me

In oh so many ways
(My independ-) my independence seems to vanish in the haze
(But) but every now and then (now and then)
I feel so insecure
(I know that I) I know that I just need you like
I’ve never done before

Help me if you can, I’m feeling down
And I do appreciate you being ‘round
Help me get my feet back on the ground
Won’t you please, please help me

When I was younger, so much younger than today
I never needed anybody’s help in any way
(Now) but now these days are gone (these days are gone)
I’m not so self assured
(And now I find) now I find I’ve changed my mind
And opened up the doors

Help me if you can, I’m feeling down
And I do appreciate you being ‘round
Help me get my feet back on the ground
Won’t you please, please help me, help me, help me, oh

El Dancing in the Dark de Tina Turner
This Charming Man
Acróstico
Cor
Coti x coti amb la Dharma
Més notícies

Simply the Best

Comparteix
You come to me, come to me/ Wild and wired
: - Mobile

El Dancing in the Dark de Tina Turner

Comparteix
You can't start a fire without a spark
: - Mobile

Let’s Dance

Comparteix
And if you say hide/ We'll hide
: - Mobile

Coti x coti amb la Dharma

Comparteix
No en vull saber res, / intento no creuar-te la mirada
: - Mobile

Nou comentari

Comparteix

Icona de pantalla completa