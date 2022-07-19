El primer videoclip de Spielberg

Va estrenar-se com a director el 1964 (als 17 anys) amb “Firelight” i, deu anys després ja va dirigir la mítica “Tauró”. Des de la saga d’Indiana Jones, “La llista de Schindler”, “E.T. l’extraterrestre” o “Els Goonies” fins a la darrera, el remake de “West Side Story”, Steven Spielberg és un dels directors de cinema més coneguts i populars. El diumenge 3 de juliol de 2022, però, va estrenar-se en una nova disciplina, el videoclip. Va ser al gimnàs d’un institut de Nova York i amb un telèfon mòbil.

Spielberg signa el videoclip de “Cannibal”, de Marcus Mumford, el primer avançament de (self-titled), el disc que publicarà el 16 de setembre. La producció i direcció d’art és a càrrec de Kate Capshaw, artista, actriu retirada i parella de Spielberg, i el vestuari i el so, de l’actriu Carey Mulligan.



