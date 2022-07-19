El primer videoclip de Spielberg

Va estrenar-se com a director el 1964 (als 17 anys) amb “Firelight” i, deu anys després ja va dirigir la mítica “Tauró”. Des de la saga d’Indiana Jones, “La llista de Schindler”, “E.T. l’extraterrestre” o “Els Goonies” fins a la darrera, el remake de “West Side Story”, Steven Spielberg és un dels directors de cinema més coneguts i populars. El diumenge 3 de juliol de 2022, però, va estrenar-se en una nova disciplina, el videoclip. Va ser al gimnàs d’un institut de Nova York i amb un telèfon mòbil.
Spielberg signa el videoclip de “Cannibal”, de Marcus Mumford, el primer avançament de (self-titled), el disc que publicarà el 16 de setembre. La producció i direcció d’art és a càrrec de Kate Capshaw, artista, actriu retirada i parella de Spielberg, i el vestuari i el so, de l’actriu Carey Mulligan.
I can still taste you, and I hate it
That wasn’t a choice in the mind of a child and you knew it
You took the first slice of me and you ate it raw
Ripped it in with your teeth and your lips like a cannibal
You fucking animal
I can still taste you, and it kills me
That there’s still some sick part of it that thrills me
That my own body keeps betraying me
There is such power there, it may destroy me
But it compels me
Of course I deny it
Can hardly believe it
Dismiss or demean it
‘Cause I know I can’t speak it
But when I began to tell, it became the hardest thing
I ever said out loud
The words got locked in my throat
Man, I choked
And this is what it feels like to be free
Even though it follows back down
Stares into the dark with me
Even then I deny it
Can hardly believe it
Dismiss or demean it
But I know I must speak it
If I could forgive you now
Release you from all of the
Blame, I know how
If I could forgive you now
As if saying the words
Will help me know how
To begin again
Help me know how
To begin
Help me know how
To begin again
Help me know how
To begin again
Begin again