Catorze
Englishman In New York
Sting


I don’t drink coffee, I take tea, my dear
I like my toast done on one side
And you can hear it in my accent when I talk
I’m an Englishman in New York

See me walking down Fifth Avenue
A walking cane here at my side
I take it everywhere I walk
I’m an Englishman in New York

Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien
I’m an Englishman in New York
Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien
I’m an Englishman in New York

If “manners maketh man” as someone said
He’s the hero of the day
It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile
Be yourself no matter what they say

Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien
I’m an Englishman in New York
Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien
I’m an Englishman in New York

Modesty, propriety can lead to notoriety
You could end up as the only one
Gentleness, sobriety are rare in this society
At night a candle’s brighter than the sun

Takes more than combat gear to make a man
Takes more than a license for a gun
Confront your enemies, avoid them when you can
A gentleman will walk but never run

If “manners maketh man” as someone said
He’s the hero of the day
It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile
Be yourself no matter what they say
Be yourself no matter what they say
Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien)
Be yourself no matter what they say (I’m an Englishman in New York)
Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien)
Be yourself no matter what they say (I’m an Englishman in New York)
Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien)
Be yourself no matter what they say (I’m an Englishman in New York)
Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien)
Be yourself no matter what they say (I’m an Englishman in New York)
Be yourself no matter what they say

Foto: Facebook Sting

Cançó Englishman In New York Música Sting

Te debo un baile
Tot queda igual
James Dean, massa jove per morir
Mariage d’amour
No t’enyoro

Nou comentari

Comparteix

Icona de pantalla completa