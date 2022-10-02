

I don’t drink coffee, I take tea, my dear

I like my toast done on one side

And you can hear it in my accent when I talk

I’m an Englishman in New York



See me walking down Fifth Avenue

A walking cane here at my side

I take it everywhere I walk

I’m an Englishman in New York



Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien

I’m an Englishman in New York

Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien

I’m an Englishman in New York



If “manners maketh man” as someone said

He’s the hero of the day

It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile

Be yourself no matter what they say



Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien

I’m an Englishman in New York

Oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien

I’m an Englishman in New York



Modesty, propriety can lead to notoriety

You could end up as the only one

Gentleness, sobriety are rare in this society

At night a candle’s brighter than the sun



Takes more than combat gear to make a man

Takes more than a license for a gun

Confront your enemies, avoid them when you can

A gentleman will walk but never run



If “manners maketh man” as someone said

He’s the hero of the day

It takes a man to suffer ignorance and smile

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say

Be yourself no matter what they say



Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien)

Be yourself no matter what they say (I’m an Englishman in New York)

Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien)

Be yourself no matter what they say (I’m an Englishman in New York)

Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien)

Be yourself no matter what they say (I’m an Englishman in New York)

Be yourself no matter what they say (oh, I’m an alien, I’m a legal alien)

Be yourself no matter what they say (I’m an Englishman in New York)

Be yourself no matter what they say



Foto: Facebook Sting