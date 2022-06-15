Catorze
Falling Slowly
Glen Hansard & Markéta Irglová

Composta i interpretada pels dos protagonistes de la pel·lícula Once, l’esplèndida Falling Slowly va obtenir l’Oscar a la millor cançó original del 2007.

I don’t know you

But I want you

All the more for that

Words fall through me

And always fool me

And I can’t react

And games that never amount

To more than they’re meant

Will play themselves out
Take this sinking boat and point it home

We’ve still got time

Raise your hopeful voice you have a choice

You’ll make it now
Falling slowly, eyes that know me

And I can’t go back

Moods that take me and erase me

And I’m painted black

You have suffered enough

And warred with yourself

It’s time that you won
Take this sinking boat and point it home

We’ve still got time

Raise your hopeful voice you have a choice

You’ll make it now

