Until I Found You

Georgia, wrap me up in all your…
I want you, in my arms
Oh, let me hold you
I’ll never let you go again, like I did
Oh, I used to say
“I would never fall in love again, until I found her”
I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you
Georgia, pulled me in, I asked to…
Love her, once again
You fell, I caught you
I’ll never let you go again, like I did
Oh, I used to say
