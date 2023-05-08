Until I Found You

Georgia, wrap me up in all your…

I want you, in my arms

Oh, let me hold you

I’ll never let you go again, like I did

Oh, I used to say

“I would never fall in love again, until I found her”

I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you

Georgia, pulled me in, I asked to…

Love her, once again

You fell, I caught you

I’ll never let you go again, like I did

Oh, I used to say

“I would never fall in love again, until I found her”

I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you

“I would never fall in love again, until I found her”

I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”

I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her

I found you



