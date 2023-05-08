Catorze
Until I Found You

Stephen Sanchez

Georgia, wrap me up in all your…
I want you, in my arms
Oh, let me hold you
I’ll never let you go again, like I did
Oh, I used to say

“I would never fall in love again, until I found her”
I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you

Georgia, pulled me in, I asked to…
Love her, once again
You fell, I caught you
I’ll never let you go again, like I did
Oh, I used to say

“I would never fall in love again, until I found her”
I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you

“I would never fall in love again, until I found her”
I said, “I would never fall, unless it’s you I fall into”
I was lost within the darkness, but then I found her
I found you

