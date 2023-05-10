EL 1979 Robert Hazard va gravar “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”. Quatre anys més tard Cyndi Lauper en variava la lletra -la passava de masculí al femení- per incloure-la al seu disc de debut, “She’s So Unusual” (1983).
The phone rings in the middle of the night
My father says “My boy, what do you want from your life?”
Father dear, you are the fortunate one
Girls just wanna have fun
Yeah, girls just wanna have fun
Come home with the morning light
My mother says “My boy, you’ve got to start living right”
Don’t worry, mother dear, you’re still number one
Girls just wanna have fun
These girls just wanna have fun
That’s all they really want
Some fun
When the working day is done
Girls just wanna have fun
Yeah, girls just wanna have fun
Some guys take a beautiful girl
They try to hide her away from the rest of the world
All my girls have got to walk in the sun
‘Cause girls just wanna have fun
Yeah, girls just wanna have fun
I know your love for him
Is deep as day is long
I know you’d never be the
Thing to do him wrong
But when I knock on the door
I’m close now, you could come
It really wasn’t important
‘Cause girls just wanna have fun
Yeah, girls just wanna have fun
It’s all they really want
Good fun
When the working day is done
Girls just wanna have fun
Yeah, girls just wanna have fun
(Just wanna, just wanna)
Come on, boy
(Just wanna, just wanna)
Oh yeah
(Just wanna, just wanna)
You are the fortunate one
Girls just wanna have fun
Yeah, girls just wanna have fun
(Just wanna, just wanna)
Come here, boy
(Just wanna, just wanna)
Oh, yeah
(Just wanna, just wanna)
You are the fortunate one
Girls just wanna have fun
I come home in the morning light
My mother says “When you gonna live your life right?”
Oh, mother dear we’re not the fortunate ones
And girls, they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just want to have fun
The phone rings in the middle of the night
My father yells “What you gonna do with your life?”
Oh, daddy dear you know you’re still number one
But girls they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just want to have
That’s all they really want
Some fun
When the working day is done
Oh, girls, they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just wantna have fun
Some boys take a beautiful girl
And hide her away from the rest of the world
I want to be the one to walk in the sun
Oh, girls, they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just wanna have
That’s all they really want
Some fun
When the working day is done
Oh, girls, they wanna have fun
Oh, girls just want to have fun
They just wanna, they just wanna
They just wanna, they just wanna, oh girl
Girls they wanna have fun
They just wanna, they just wanna
They just wanna, they just wanna, girls
They just wanna, they just wanna, oh girls
Girls just want to have fun
When the working
When the working day is done
Oh when the working day is done oh girl
Girls, they wanna have fun
They just wanna, they just wanna
They just wanna, they just wanna, oh girls
Girls just want to have fun
When the working
When the working day is done
Oh when the working day is done oh girl
Girls, they wanna have fun
Foto: Facebook Cyndi Lauper