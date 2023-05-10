EL 1979 Robert Hazard va gravar “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”. Quatre anys més tard Cyndi Lauper en variava la lletra -la passava de masculí al femení- per incloure-la al seu disc de debut, “She’s So Unusual” (1983).





The phone rings in the middle of the night

My father says “My boy, what do you want from your life?”

Father dear, you are the fortunate one

Girls just wanna have fun

Yeah, girls just wanna have fun

Come home with the morning light

My mother says “My boy, you’ve got to start living right”

Don’t worry, mother dear, you’re still number one

Girls just wanna have fun

These girls just wanna have fun

That’s all they really want

Some fun

When the working day is done

Girls just wanna have fun

Yeah, girls just wanna have fun

Some guys take a beautiful girl

They try to hide her away from the rest of the world

All my girls have got to walk in the sun

‘Cause girls just wanna have fun

Yeah, girls just wanna have fun

I know your love for him

Is deep as day is long



I know you’d never be the

Thing to do him wrong

But when I knock on the door

I’m close now, you could come

It really wasn’t important

‘Cause girls just wanna have fun

Yeah, girls just wanna have fun



It’s all they really want

Good fun

When the working day is done

Girls just wanna have fun

Yeah, girls just wanna have fun



(Just wanna, just wanna)

Come on, boy

(Just wanna, just wanna)

Oh yeah

(Just wanna, just wanna)

You are the fortunate one

Girls just wanna have fun

Yeah, girls just wanna have fun

(Just wanna, just wanna)

Come here, boy

(Just wanna, just wanna)

Oh, yeah

(Just wanna, just wanna)

You are the fortunate one

Girls just wanna have fun



