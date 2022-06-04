

I had a friend was a big baseball player

Back in high school

He could throw that speed ball by you

Make you look like a fool boy

Saw him the other night at this roadside bar

I was walking in, he was walking out

We went back inside sat down had a few drinks

But all he kept talking about was



Glory days, well they’ll pass you by

Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye

Glory days, glory days



Well there’s a girl that lives up the block

Back in school she could turn all the boy’s heads

Sometimes on a Friday I’ll stop by

And have a few drinks after she put her kids to bed

Her and her husband Bobby, well they split up

I guess it’s two years gone by now

We just sit around talking about the old times,

She says when she feels like crying

She starts laughing thinking about



Glory days, well they’ll pass you by

Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye

Glory days, glory days



I think I’m going down to the well tonight

And I’m going to drink till I get my fill

And I hope when I get old I don’t sit around thinking about it

But I probably will

Yeah, just sitting back trying to recapture

A little of the glory of, well time slips away

And leaves you with nothing mister but

Boring stories of



Glory days, well they’ll pass you by

Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye

Glory days, glory days



Well they’ll pass you by

Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye

Glory days, glory days



Well alright, oh yeah

Well alright, come on now

Well alright, oh yeah

Well alright, come on now

With you, with you, with you, with you

All right boys keep it rocking now

Keep on going, we gonna go home now

Bring it home, yeah,

Bring it home

Alright

Alright

Well alright

Well alright

Well alright

Well alright

Well alright

Alright

Let’s go



Facebook: Bruce Springsteen