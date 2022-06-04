I had a friend was a big baseball player
Back in high school
He could throw that speed ball by you
Make you look like a fool boy
Saw him the other night at this roadside bar
I was walking in, he was walking out
We went back inside sat down had a few drinks
But all he kept talking about was
Glory days, well they’ll pass you by
Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye
Glory days, glory days
Well there’s a girl that lives up the block
Back in school she could turn all the boy’s heads
Sometimes on a Friday I’ll stop by
And have a few drinks after she put her kids to bed
Her and her husband Bobby, well they split up
I guess it’s two years gone by now
We just sit around talking about the old times,
She says when she feels like crying
She starts laughing thinking about
Glory days, well they’ll pass you by
Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye
Glory days, glory days
I think I’m going down to the well tonight
And I’m going to drink till I get my fill
And I hope when I get old I don’t sit around thinking about it
But I probably will
Yeah, just sitting back trying to recapture
A little of the glory of, well time slips away
And leaves you with nothing mister but
Boring stories of
Glory days, well they’ll pass you by
Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye
Glory days, glory days
Well they’ll pass you by
Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye
Glory days, glory days
Well alright, oh yeah
Well alright, come on now
Well alright, oh yeah
Well alright, come on now
With you, with you, with you, with you
All right boys keep it rocking now
Keep on going, we gonna go home now
Bring it home, yeah,
Bring it home
Alright
Alright
Well alright
Well alright
Well alright
Well alright
Well alright
Alright
Let’s go
