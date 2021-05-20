Cher, nom artístic de Cheryl Sarkisian, va néixer a Califòrnia el 20 de maig de 1946. Durant més de cinquanta anys, la cantant i actriu ha bastit una carrera d’èxits, tant en la música com al cinema i la televisió. Des del duet que va formar amb Sonny Bono, la seva parella durant els seixanta, fins a consagrar-se com a diva del pop als anys 2000 amb cançons com Believe, passant per un premi Oscar per la seva interpretació a la pel·lícula Encís de lluna (Moonstruck), de 1987. El 1971 va publicar el seu setè disc en solitari, Chér, però l’èxit d’una de les cançons que s’hi incloïen va fer que es republiqués amb un nou nom, el títol d’aquella cançó: Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves. L’escoltem.

I was born in the wagon of a travelling show

My mama used to dance for the money they’d throw

Papa would do whatever he could

Preach a little gospel

Sell a couple bottles of Doctor Good

Gypsies, tramps, and thieves

We’d hear it from the people of the town

They’d call us gypsies, tramps, and thieves

But every night all the men would come around

And lay their money down

Picked up a boy just south of Mobile

Gave him a ride, filled him with a hot meal

I was sixteen, he was 21

Rode with us to Memphis

And papa woulda shot him if he knew what he’d done

Gypsies, tramps, and thieves

We’d hear it from the people of the town

They’d call us gypsies, tramps, and thieves

But every night all the men would come around

And lay their money down

I never had schoolin’ but he taught me well

With his smooth southern style

Three months later, I’m a gal in trouble

And I haven’t seen him for a while, uh-huh

I haven’t seen him for a while, uh-huh

She was born in the wagon of a travellin’ show

Her mama had to dance for the money they’d throw

Grandpa’d do whatever he could

Preach a little gospel

Sell a couple bottles of Doctor Good

Gypsies, tramps, and thieves

We’d hear it from the people of the town

They’d call us gypsies, tramps, and thieves

But every night all the men would come around

And lay their money down

Gypsies, tramps, and thieves

We’d hear it from the people of the town

They’d call us gypsies, tramps, and thieves

But every night all the men would come around

And lay their money down