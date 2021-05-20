Cher, nom artístic de Cheryl Sarkisian, va néixer a Califòrnia el 20 de maig de 1946. Durant més de cinquanta anys, la cantant i actriu ha bastit una carrera d’èxits, tant en la música com al cinema i la televisió. Des del duet que va formar amb Sonny Bono, la seva parella durant els seixanta, fins a consagrar-se com a diva del pop als anys 2000 amb cançons com Believe, passant per un premi Oscar per la seva interpretació a la pel·lícula Encís de lluna (Moonstruck), de 1987. El 1971 va publicar el seu setè disc en solitari, Chér, però l’èxit d’una de les cançons que s’hi incloïen va fer que es republiqués amb un nou nom, el títol d’aquella cançó: Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves. L’escoltem.
I was born in the wagon of a travelling show
My mama used to dance for the money they’d throw
Papa would do whatever he could
Preach a little gospel
Sell a couple bottles of Doctor Good
Gypsies, tramps, and thieves
We’d hear it from the people of the town
They’d call us gypsies, tramps, and thieves
But every night all the men would come around
And lay their money down
Picked up a boy just south of Mobile
Gave him a ride, filled him with a hot meal
I was sixteen, he was 21
Rode with us to Memphis
And papa woulda shot him if he knew what he’d done
Gypsies, tramps, and thieves
We’d hear it from the people of the town
They’d call us gypsies, tramps, and thieves
But every night all the men would come around
And lay their money down
I never had schoolin’ but he taught me well
With his smooth southern style
Three months later, I’m a gal in trouble
And I haven’t seen him for a while, uh-huh
I haven’t seen him for a while, uh-huh
She was born in the wagon of a travellin’ show
Her mama had to dance for the money they’d throw
Grandpa’d do whatever he could
Preach a little gospel
Sell a couple bottles of Doctor Good
Gypsies, tramps, and thieves
We’d hear it from the people of the town
They’d call us gypsies, tramps, and thieves
But every night all the men would come around
And lay their money down
Gypsies, tramps, and thieves
We’d hear it from the people of the town
They’d call us gypsies, tramps, and thieves
But every night all the men would come around
And lay their money down