“Leonard Cohen és una de les inspiracions més grans per a tots els qui ens volem dedicar a fer cançons. Soc un gran admirador de la seva obra, molt especialment de la més recent. L’Hallelujah és una cançó monumental que té la capacitat de sorprendre’t fent-te descobrir noves emocions cada cop que la cantes. Aquesta versió és del concert que vaig oferir el 30 de setembre a l’església del Socors al meu poble natal, Ciutadella de Menorca.” Ens ho explica Guiem Soldevilla, que homenatja el cantautor canadenc, nascut el 21 de setembre de 1934 i mort el 7 de noviembre de 2016, així.





I’ve heard there was a secret chord

that David played to please the Lord,

but you don’t really care for music, do you?

It goes like this: the fourth, the fifth

the minor fall, the major lift;

the baffled king composing Hallelujah!

Your faith was strong but you needed proof.

You saw her bathing on the roof;

her beauty and the moonlight overthrew you.

She tied you to a kitchen chair

she broke your throne, she cut your hair,

and from your lips she drew the Hallellujah!

Now maybe there’s a God above

but all I ever learned from love

is how to shoot at someone who outdrew you.

And it’s no complaint you hear tonight,

and it’s not some pilgrim who’s seen the light –

it’s a cold and i’ts a broken Hallellujah!

Baby, I’ve been here before.

I know this room, I’ve walked this floor.

I used to live alone before I knew you.

I’ve seen your flag on the marble arch,

but love is not a vctory march,

it’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah!

There was a time you let me know

what’s really going on below

but now you never show it to me, do you?

I remember when I moved in you,

and the holy dove was moving too,

and every breath we drew was Hallellujah!

I did my best; it wasn’t much.

I couldn’t feel, so I learned to touch.

I’ve told the truth, I didn’t come to fool you.

And even though it all went wrong,

I’ll stand before the Lord of Song

with nothing on my lips but Halellujah!



