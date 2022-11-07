“Leonard Cohen és una de les inspiracions més grans per a tots els qui ens volem dedicar a fer cançons. Soc un gran admirador de la seva obra, molt especialment de la més recent. L’Hallelujah és una cançó monumental que té la capacitat de sorprendre’t fent-te descobrir noves emocions cada cop que la cantes. Aquesta versió és del concert que vaig oferir el 30 de setembre a l’església del Socors al meu poble natal, Ciutadella de Menorca.” Ens ho explica Guiem Soldevilla, que homenatja el cantautor canadenc, nascut el 21 de setembre de 1934 i mort el 7 de noviembre de 2016, així.
I’ve heard there was a secret chord
that David played to please the Lord,
but you don’t really care for music, do you?
It goes like this: the fourth, the fifth
the minor fall, the major lift;
the baffled king composing Hallelujah!
Your faith was strong but you needed proof.
You saw her bathing on the roof;
her beauty and the moonlight overthrew you.
She tied you to a kitchen chair
she broke your throne, she cut your hair,
and from your lips she drew the Hallellujah!
Now maybe there’s a God above
but all I ever learned from love
is how to shoot at someone who outdrew you.
And it’s no complaint you hear tonight,
and it’s not some pilgrim who’s seen the light –
it’s a cold and i’ts a broken Hallellujah!
Baby, I’ve been here before.
I know this room, I’ve walked this floor.
I used to live alone before I knew you.
I’ve seen your flag on the marble arch,
but love is not a vctory march,
it’s a cold and it’s a broken Hallelujah!
There was a time you let me know
what’s really going on below
but now you never show it to me, do you?
I remember when I moved in you,
and the holy dove was moving too,
and every breath we drew was Hallellujah!
I did my best; it wasn’t much.
I couldn’t feel, so I learned to touch.
I’ve told the truth, I didn’t come to fool you.
And even though it all went wrong,
I’ll stand before the Lord of Song
with nothing on my lips but Halellujah!