El 13 de juny de 1995 la cantant canadenca Alanis Morissette va publicar el seu primer disc, Jagged Little Pill. Escoltem el segon senzill del que, amb més de 33 milions de còpies venudes, encara és un dels discos amb més èxit del món.
I’m broke, but I’m happy
I’m poor, but I’m kind
I’m short, but I’m healthy, yeah
I’m high, but I’m grounded
I’m sane, but I’m overwhelmed
I’m lost, but I’m hopeful, baby
And what it all comes down to
Is that everything’s gonna be fine, fine, fine
‘Cause I’ve got one hand in my pocket
And the other one is giving a: High five
I feel drunk, but I’m sober
I’m young and I’m underpaid
I’m tired, but I’m working, yeah
I care, but I’m restless
I’m here, but I’m really gone
I’m wrong and I’m sorry, baby
And what it all comes down to
Is that everything’s gonna be quite alright
‘Cause I’ve got one hand in my pocket
And the other is flicking a cigarette
And what is all comes down to
Is that I haven’t got it all figured out just yet
‘Cause I’ve got one hand in my pocket
And the other one is giving the peace sign
I’m free, but I’m focused
I’m green, but I’m wise
I’m hard, but I’m friendly, baby
I’m sad, but I’m laughing
I’m brave, but I’m chicken shit
I’m sick, but I’m pretty, baby
And what it all boils down to
Is that no one’s really got it figured out just yet
Well, I’ve got one hand in my pocket
And the other one is playing a piano
What it all comes down to, my friends, yeah
Is that everything’s just fine, fine, fine
‘Cause I’ve got one hand in my pocket
And the other one is hailing a taxi cab