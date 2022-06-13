El 13 de juny de 1995 la cantant canadenca Alanis Morissette va publicar el seu primer disc, Jagged Little Pill. Escoltem el segon senzill del que, amb més de 33 milions de còpies venudes, encara és un dels discos amb més èxit del món.





I’m broke, but I’m happy

I’m poor, but I’m kind

I’m short, but I’m healthy, yeah

I’m high, but I’m grounded

I’m sane, but I’m overwhelmed

I’m lost, but I’m hopeful, baby

And what it all comes down to

Is that everything’s gonna be fine, fine, fine

‘Cause I’ve got one hand in my pocket

And the other one is giving a: High five

I feel drunk, but I’m sober

I’m young and I’m underpaid

I’m tired, but I’m working, yeah

I care, but I’m restless

I’m here, but I’m really gone

I’m wrong and I’m sorry, baby

And what it all comes down to

Is that everything’s gonna be quite alright

‘Cause I’ve got one hand in my pocket

And the other is flicking a cigarette

And what is all comes down to

Is that I haven’t got it all figured out just yet

‘Cause I’ve got one hand in my pocket

And the other one is giving the peace sign

I’m free, but I’m focused

I’m green, but I’m wise

I’m hard, but I’m friendly, baby

I’m sad, but I’m laughing

I’m brave, but I’m chicken shit

I’m sick, but I’m pretty, baby

And what it all boils down to

Is that no one’s really got it figured out just yet

Well, I’ve got one hand in my pocket

And the other one is playing a piano

What it all comes down to, my friends, yeah

Is that everything’s just fine, fine, fine

‘Cause I’ve got one hand in my pocket

And the other one is hailing a taxi cab



