

Once I had a love and it was a gas

Soon turned out had a heart of glass

Seemed like the real thing, only to find

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind



Once I had a love and it was divine

Soon found out I was losing my mind

It seemed like the real thing but I was so blind

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind



In between

What I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine

Love is so confusing there’s no peace of mind

If I fear I’m losing you it’s just no good

You teasing like you do



Once I had a love and it was a gas

Soon turned out had a heart of glass

Seemed like the real thing, only to find

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind



Lost inside

Adorable illusion and I cannot hide

I’m the one you’re using, please don’t push me aside

We coulda made it cruising, yeah

Yeah, riding high on love’s true bluish light



Once I had a love and it was a gas

Soon turned out had a heart of glass

Seemed like the real thing only to find

Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind



In between

What I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine

Love is so confusing there’s no peace of mind

If I fear I’m losing you it’s just no good

You teasing like you do



