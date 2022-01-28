Seccions
Segueix-nos FacebookFacebook Twitter Twitter Instagram Instagram

cerca

El piano

Heart of Glass

It seemed like the real thing but I was so blind

Debbie Harry & Chris Stein
Arxivat a: Cançó, Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, El piano


Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

Once I had a love and it was divine
Soon found out I was losing my mind
It seemed like the real thing but I was so blind
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

In between
What I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine
Love is so confusing there’s no peace of mind
If I fear I’m losing you it’s just no good
You teasing like you do

Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing, only to find
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

Lost inside
Adorable illusion and I cannot hide
I’m the one you’re using, please don’t push me aside
We coulda made it cruising, yeah
Yeah, riding high on love’s true bluish light

Once I had a love and it was a gas
Soon turned out had a heart of glass
Seemed like the real thing only to find
Mucho mistrust, love’s gone behind

In between
What I find is pleasing and I’m feeling fine
Love is so confusing there’s no peace of mind
If I fear I’m losing you it’s just no good
You teasing like you do

Universal

Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head

Calgary 88

Pena, penita, pena

Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)

Nou comentari

El piano
Universal
I un cometa ens guia cap a la matinada carrer avall
Heart of Glass
Ple d'amor
Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head
Més entrades...
Passadís
El quadre de cada dia
14 obres que mostren la quotidianitat d'un pintor
Roser Capdevila, la nena que volia dibuixar
Eva Armisén: «Que les coses et funcionin no està ben vist»
Édouard Manet, el renovador
Més entrades...