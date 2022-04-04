

She eyes me like a Pisces when I am weak

I’ve been locked inside your heart-shaped box for weeks

I’ve been drawn into your magnet tar pit trap

I wish I could eat your cancer when you turn black

Hey, wait, I got a new complaint

Forever in debt to your priceless advice

Hey, wait, I got a new complaint

Forever in debt to your priceless advice

Hey, wait, I got a new complaint

Forever in debt to your priceless advice,

Your advice

Meat-eating orchids forgive no one just yet

Cut myself on angel hair and baby’s breath

Broken hymen of Your Highness, I’m left black

Throw down your umbilical noose so I can climb right back

Hey, wait, I got a new complaint

Forever in debt to your priceless advice

Hey, wait, I got a new complaint

Forever in debt to your priceless advice

Hey, wait, I got a new complaint

Forever in debt to your priceless advice,

Your advice

She eyes me like a Pisces when I am weak

I’ve been locked inside your heart-shaped box for weeks

I’ve been drawn into your magnet tar pit trap

I wish I could eat your cancer when you turn black

Forever in debt to your priceless advice

Hey, wait, I got a new complaint

Forever in debt to your priceless advice,

Your advice

Your advice

Your advice

