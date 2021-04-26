Seccions
El piano

I Feel Love

Escoltem un dels èxits de Donna Summer i Giorgio Moroder

Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder & Pete Bellotte
El compositor i productor Giorgio Moroder va néixer a Itàlia el 26 d’abril de 1940. És una figura clau en la innovació de la música disco i l’ús dels sintetitzadors des de la dècada dels setanta del segle XX. A més de ser guardonat el 1978 amb un premi Oscar per la banda sonora de la pel·lícula L’exprés de mitjanit, dirigida per Alan Parker, Moroder és conegut per les col·laboracions amb artistes com Donna Summer, amb qui va treballar en grans èxits de la música disco com aquest.

Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good
It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good

Ooh I’m in love, I’m in love
I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love

Ooh, I feel love, I feel love
I feel love, I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love

Ooh, fall and free, fall and free
Fall and free, fall and free, fall and free

Ooh, you and me, you and me
You and me, you and me, you and me

Ooh, I feel love, I feel love
I feel love, I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love
I feel love, I feel love…

Ooh, I got you, I got you
I got you, I got you, I got you

Ooh, What you do, what you do
What you do, what you do, what you do

Ooh, I feel love, I feel love
I feel love, I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love
I feel love, I feel love

Donna Summer i Giorgio Moroder
Donna Summer i Giorgio Moroder Foto: Facebook Giorgio Moroder

