El compositor i productor Giorgio Moroder va néixer a Itàlia el 26 d’abril de 1940. És una figura clau en la innovació de la música disco i l’ús dels sintetitzadors des de la dècada dels setanta del segle XX. A més de ser guardonat el 1978 amb un premi Oscar per la banda sonora de la pel·lícula L’exprés de mitjanit, dirigida per Alan Parker, Moroder és conegut per les col·laboracions amb artistes com Donna Summer, amb qui va treballar en grans èxits de la música disco com aquest.





Ooh, it’s so good, it’s so good

It’s so good, it’s so good, it’s so good



Ooh I’m in love, I’m in love

I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love

Ooh, I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love

Ooh, fall and free, fall and free

Fall and free, fall and free, fall and free

Ooh, you and me, you and me

You and me, you and me, you and me

Ooh, I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love…

Ooh, I got you, I got you

I got you, I got you, I got you

Ooh, What you do, what you do

What you do, what you do, what you do

Ooh, I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love

I feel love, I feel love



