Imagine
John Lennon


Imagine there’s no heaven
It’s easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky

Imagine all the people
Living for today

Imagine there’s no countries
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too

Imagine all the people
Living life in peace

You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world

You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will live as one

Beatles Cançó Imagine John Lennon

Remena nena
Honestament
I Fall in Love Too Easily
Em dius que el nostre amor
Ella

Comentaris

    Anònim desembre 10, 2020 | 22:19
    Quants desitjos
    0
    0
    Respon

Nou comentari

El piano

Remena nena

No reposis ni un moment/ si remenes força estona/ la barreja surt més bona

Imagine

You may say I'm a dreamer/ But I'm not the only one

Honestament

Ja sé que avui t’has llevat trist / i que no trobes cap motiu per ser feliç

La guitarra entre dues aigües

Paco de Lucía deia que «els mediocres copien i els genis roben»

Passadís

Renoir, entre flors i gronxadors

14 quadres del pintor francès impressionista

Els jardins de Rusiñol

14 pintures d'un dels principals artistes del Modernisme

Què passarà amb nosaltres?

14 il·lustracions de Yuval Robichek que es fan preguntes sobre la vida

No puc amb tot

14 il·lustracions que ens mostren què passa quan el món ens pesa massa