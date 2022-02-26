

Imagine there’s no heaven

It’s easy if you try

No hell below us

Above us only sky



Imagine all the people

Living for today



Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too



Imagine all the people

Living life in peace



You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will be as one



Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man



Imagine all the people

Sharing all the world



You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will live as one



