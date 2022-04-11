«Imagine» per Ucraïna

Julian Lennon, fill de John Lennon i Cynthia Powell, va voler aportar el seu granet de sorra a la jornada de solidaritat a la xarxa Global Citizen, Stand Up For Ukraine. Per primer cop, i acompanyat pel guitarrista Nuno Bettencourt, va interpretar en públic Imagine, una cançó que és una crida a la pau i la solidaritat. El músic i fotògraf ha explicat a les seves xarxes socials per què, malgrat que mai abans no s’havia plantejat cantar la cançó del seu pare: “La guerra a Ucraïna és una tragèdia inimaginable… Com a humà i com a artista, m’he sentit obligat a respondre de la manera més significativa que he pogut.” “La lletra reflecteix el desig col·lectiu per la pau global i la cançó, la llum al final del túnel que tots esperem.”





Imagine there’s no heaven

It’s easy if you try

No hell below us

Above us only sky

Imagine all the people

Living for today

Imagine there’s no countries

It isn’t hard to do

Nothing to kill or die for

And no religion, too

Imagine all the people

Living life in peace

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will be as one

Imagine no possessions

I wonder if you can

No need for greed or hunger

A brotherhood of man

Imagine all the people

Sharing all the world

You may say I’m a dreamer

But I’m not the only one

I hope someday you’ll join us

And the world will live as one





