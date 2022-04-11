«Imagine» per Ucraïna

Julian Lennon, fill de John Lennon i Cynthia Powell, va voler aportar el seu granet de sorra a la jornada de solidaritat a la xarxa Global Citizen, Stand Up For Ukraine. Per primer cop, i acompanyat pel guitarrista Nuno Bettencourt, va interpretar en públic Imagine, una cançó que és una crida a la pau i la solidaritat. El músic i fotògraf ha explicat a les seves xarxes socials per què, malgrat que mai abans no s’havia plantejat cantar la cançó del seu pare: “La guerra a Ucraïna és una tragèdia inimaginable… Com a humà i com a artista, m’he sentit obligat a respondre de la manera més significativa que he pogut.” “La lletra reflecteix el desig col·lectiu per la pau global i la cançó, la llum al final del túnel que tots esperem.”
Imagine there’s no heaven
It’s easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people
Living for today
Imagine there’s no countries
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will be as one
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will live as one