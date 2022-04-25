Ella Fitzgerald, la Reina del jazz, va néixer el 25 d’abril de 1917 a Newport News i va morir a Beverly Hills el 15 de juny de 1996. Va ser una de les cantants de swing i jazz més reconegudes i va enregistrar una setantena de discos, on va interpretar des de composicions de George Gershwin fins als Song Books de Cole Porter i Johnny Mercer. El 7 de març de 1965 va visitar, amb Duke Ellington, The Ed Sullivan Show i, acompanyats per una big band, van interpretar l’estàndard (escrit pel mateix Ellington), It Don’t Mean A Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing) i va sonar així de bé.





It don’t mean a thing, if it ain’t got that swing

Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah

It don’t mean a thing, all you got to do is sing

Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah

It makes no difference

If it’s sweet or hot

Just give that rhythm

Everything you’ve got

It don’t mean a thing, if it ain’t got that swing

Doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah, doo-ah

It makes no difference

If it’s sweet or hot

Just give that rhythm

Everything you’ve got

