It’s not unusual to be loved by anyone

It’s not unusual to have fun with anyone

But when I see you hanging about with anyone

It’s not unusual to see me cry,

I wanna die

It’s not unusual to go out at any time

But when I see you out and about it’s such a crime

If you should ever wanna be loved by anyone,

It’s not unusual it happens every day

No matter what you say

You’ll find it happens all the time

Love will never do what you want it to

Why can’t this crazy love be mine?

It’s not unusual to be mad with anyone

It’s not unusual to be sad with anyone

But if I ever find

That you’ve changed at anytime

It’s not unusual to find that I’m in love with you