Björk Guðmundsdóttir va néixer a Reykjavík, Islàndia, el 21 de novembre de 1965. Pel seu segon disc d’estudi, Post, va versionar la cançó It’s Oh So Quiet, que havia popularitzat l’actriu i cantant Betty Hutton. Veiem el videoclip de la versió que en va fer Björk, un homenatge dirigit per Spike Jonze a Les Parapluies de Cherbourg (Els paraigües de Cherbourg), una pel·lícula musical dirigida per Jacques Demy i protagonitzada per Catherine Deneuve i Nino Castelnuovo, i gaudim de l’original cantada per Betty Hutton.







It’s oh so quiet, shh shh

It’s oh so still, shh shh

You’re all alone, shh shh

And so peaceful until



You fall in love, zing boom

The sky up above, zing boom

Is caving in, wow bam

You’ve never been so nuts about a guy

You want to laugh you want to cry

You cross your heart and hope to die

‘Til it’s over



And then, shh shh

It’s nice and quiet, shh shh

But soon again, shh shh

Starts another big riot



You blow a fuse, zing boom

The devil cuts loose, zing boom

So what’s the use, wow bam

Of falling in love



It’s oh so quiet

It’s oh so still

You’re all alone

And so peaceful until



You ring the bell, bim bam

You shout and you yell, Ha ho ho

You broke the spell

Gee, this is swell you almost have a fit

This guy is “gorge” and I got hit

There’s no mistake this is it!

‘Til it’s over



And then

It’s nice and quiet, shh shh

But soon again, shh shh

Starts another big riot



You blow a fuse, zing boom

The devil cuts loose, zing boom

So what’s the use, wow bam

Of falling in love



The sky caves in

The devil cuts loose

You blow blow blow blow your fuse, ah!

When you’ve fallen in love

Shhh…



