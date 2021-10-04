Ja no tinc llar

Woody Guthrie va néixer el 14 de juliol de 1912 i va morir el 3 d’octubre de 1967. Recordem el cantautor de folk nord-americà escoltant-ne la cançó I Ain’t Got Not Home versionada per Billy Bragg el 2013, i traduïda i adaptada en català per Jesús Lana, així com la versió original, del 1938.

No tinc llar



No tinc llar, sóc només un rodamón,

només un treballador errant, que va de poble en poble.

La policia m’ho posa difícil, tant se val on vagi,

i ja no tinc cap llar en aquest món.

No, ja no tinc cap llar en aquest món.



Els meus germans i germanes jauen en aquest camí,

un camí llarg i polsós que un milió de peus han trepitjat.

L’home ric em va prendre la casa i em va fer passar per la meva porta,

i ja no tinc cap llar en aquest món.

No, ja no tinc cap llar en aquest món.



Vam compartir una granja i sempre vaig ser pobre,

disposava les meves collites dins la caixa del banquer.

La meva dona es va ensorrar i va morir a l’habitació,

i ja no tinc cap llar en aquest món.

No, ja no tinc cap llar en aquest món.



He excavat en les vostres mines i he recollit el vostre blat,

he treballat, mestre, des del dia que vaig néixer.

Ara estic sempre amoïnat, com mai no ho havia estat,

i ja no tinc cap llar en aquest món.

No, ja no tinc cap llar en aquest món.



I quan miro al meu voltant, és prou senzill de veure,

aquest món és un lloc ben estrany i curiós per viure.

L’apostador és ric, mentre que el treballador és pobre,

i jo ja no tinc cap llar en aquest món.

No, ja no tinc cap llar en aquest món.



Versió original:



I AIN’T GOT NO HOME



I ain’t got no home, I’m just a-roamin’ ‘round

Just a wandering worker, I go from town to town

The police make it hard for me, no matter where I go

And I ain’t got no home in this world anymore

No I ain’t got no home in this world anymore



My brothers and my sisters are stranded on this road

A long and dusty road that a million feet have trod

Now the rich man took my home and drove me from my door

And I ain’t got no home in this world anymore

No I ain’t got no home in this world anymore



I was farmin’ on the shares, and always I was poor

My crops I laid into the banker’s store

My wife took down and died all on the cabin floor

And I ain’t got no home in this world anymore

No I ain’t got no home in this world anymore



I’ve mined in your mines and I’ve gathered in your corn

I’ve been working, mister since the day that I was born

Now I worry all the time, like I never did before

And I ain’t got no home in this world anymore

No I ain’t got no home in this world anymore



Now as I look around, it’s mighty plain to see

This world is such a strange and funny place to be

The gamblin’ man is rich while the workin’ man is poor

And I ain’t got no home in this world anymore

No I ain’t got no home in this world anymore

