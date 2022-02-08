James Dean, massa jove per morir

Foto: James Dean – Facebook
James Dean va néixer el 8 de febrer del 1931 i va morir el 30 de setembre del 1955, quan només tenia 24 anys, en un accident de trànsit. Recordem l’actor, que es va convertir en l’ídol de tota una generació, escoltant la cançó que el grup Eagles li va dedicar.
James Dean, James Dean
I know just what you mean
James Dean, you said it all so clean
And I know my life would look allright
If I could see it on the silver screen
You were the lowdown rebel if there ever was
Even if you had no cause
James Dean, you said it all so clean
And I know my life would look all right
If I could see it on the silver screen
We’ll talk about a low-down bad refrigerator,
You were just too cool for school
Sock hop, soda pop, basketball and auto shop,
The only thing that got you off was breakin’ all the rules
James Dean, James Dean
So hungry and so lean
James Dean, you said it all so clean
And I know my life would look all right
If I could see it on the silver screen
Little James Dean, up on the screen
Wondering who he might be
Along came a Spyder and picked up a rider
And took him down the road to eternity
James Dean, James Dean,
You bought it sight unseen
James Dean, James Dean,
You bought it sight unseen
You were too fast to live, too young to die, bye-bye
You were to fast to live, too young to die, bye-bye
