James Dean, massa jove per morir

Foto: James Dean – Facebook



James Dean va néixer el 8 de febrer del 1931 i va morir el 30 de setembre del 1955, quan només tenia 24 anys, en un accident de trànsit. Recordem l’actor, que es va convertir en l’ídol de tota una generació, escoltant la cançó que el grup Eagles li va dedicar.







James Dean, James Dean

I know just what you mean

James Dean, you said it all so clean

And I know my life would look allright

If I could see it on the silver screen



You were the lowdown rebel if there ever was

Even if you had no cause

James Dean, you said it all so clean

And I know my life would look all right

If I could see it on the silver screen



We’ll talk about a low-down bad refrigerator,

You were just too cool for school

Sock hop, soda pop, basketball and auto shop,

The only thing that got you off was breakin’ all the rules



James Dean, James Dean

So hungry and so lean

James Dean, you said it all so clean

And I know my life would look all right

If I could see it on the silver screen



Little James Dean, up on the screen

Wondering who he might be

Along came a Spyder and picked up a rider

And took him down the road to eternity



James Dean, James Dean,

You bought it sight unseen

James Dean, James Dean,

You bought it sight unseen

You were too fast to live, too young to die, bye-bye

You were to fast to live, too young to die, bye-bye