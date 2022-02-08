James Dean, massa jove per morir
Eagles

Foto: James Dean – Facebook


James Dean va néixer el 8 de febrer del 1931 i va morir el 30 de setembre del 1955, quan només tenia 24 anys, en un accident de trànsit. Recordem l’actor, que es va convertir en l’ídol de tota una generació, escoltant la cançó que el grup Eagles li va dedicar.


James Dean, James Dean
I know just what you mean
James Dean, you said it all so clean
And I know my life would look allright
If I could see it on the silver screen

You were the lowdown rebel if there ever was
Even if you had no cause
James Dean, you said it all so clean
And I know my life would look all right
If I could see it on the silver screen

We’ll talk about a low-down bad refrigerator,
You were just too cool for school
Sock hop, soda pop, basketball and auto shop,
The only thing that got you off was breakin’ all the rules

James Dean, James Dean
So hungry and so lean
James Dean, you said it all so clean
And I know my life would look all right
If I could see it on the silver screen

Little James Dean, up on the screen
Wondering who he might be
Along came a Spyder and picked up a rider
And took him down the road to eternity

James Dean, James Dean,
You bought it sight unseen
James Dean, James Dean,
You bought it sight unseen
You were too fast to live, too young to die, bye-bye
You were to fast to live, too young to die, bye-bye

 

Foto: James Dean – Facebook

Cançó James Dean

El far del sud
Tantes coses a fer
Could You Be Loved
Gracias a la vida
Vull ser lliure

Nou comentari

El piano

El far del sud

La va trobar a una sala mig buida,/ buscant un somni, fugint del dolor

James Dean, massa jove per morir

You were the lowdown rebel if there ever was/ Even if you had no cause

Les bandes sonores de John Williams

Escoltem 14 músiques de pel·lícula del compositor

Vull saber de tu

Estic fent això perquè ja no em parles / jo també hagués triat curar el meu cor

Passadís

A conjunt amb el quadre

Un fotògraf capta persones i obres d'art que fan bona parella

L’univers de Klimt

Un recorregut per 14 obres del pintor austríac

El Bruce amb el Bruce

14 fotografies que uneixen artistes amb la persona que van ser de joves

Que canviaria de vida

14 il·lustracions que projecten possibilitats