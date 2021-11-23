

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Oh, I’m begging of you please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him even though you can



Your beauty is beyond compare

With flaming locks of auburn hair

With ivory skin and eyes of emerald green



Your smile is like a breath of spring

Your skin is soft like summer rain

And I can not compete with you, Jolene



And I can easily understand

How you could easily take my man

But you don’t know what he means to me, Jolene



He talks about you in his sleep

There’s nothing I can do to keep

From crying when he calls your name, Jolene, Jolene



Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him even though you can

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him even though you can



I had to have this talk with you

My happiness depends on you

And whatever you decide to do, Jolene



And you could have your choice of men

But I could never love again

Cause he’s the only one for me, Jolene, Jolene



Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Oh, I’m begging of you please don’t take my man

Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene

Please don’t take him even though you can

Jolene, Jolene



