Judy Garland i Liza Minnelli, mare i filla

Judy Garland (Grand Rapids, Minnesota, 10 de juny del 1922 – Londres, Anglaterra, 22 de juny del 1969), a més de cantar i fer pel·lícules, va tenir el seu propi programa de televisió. The Judy Garland Show va ser un espai de música i varietats que es va emetre a la CBS la temporada 1963-1964 on l’actriu i cantant, acompanyada per Jerry Van Dyke, va rebre al plató personatges com Count Basie, Tony Bennett o Barbra Streisand. Una de les convidades més especials va ser Liza Minnelli, la seva filla, amb qui van cantar a duo “Together (Wherever we go)”, una de les cançons del musical Gypsy, amb música de Jule Styne i lletra de Stephen Sondheim.
Wherever we go, whatever we do
We’re gonna go through it together
We may not go far, but sure as a star
Wherever we are, it’s together
Wherever I go, I know he goes
Wherever I go, I know she goes
No fits, no fights, no feuds and no egos
Amigos, together!
Through thick and through thin, all out or all in
And whether it’s win, place or show
With you for me and me for you
We’ll muddle through whatever we do
Together, wherever we go
Wherever we go, whatever we do
We’re gonna go through it together
Wherever we sleep, if prices are steep
We’ll always sleep cheaper together
Whatever the boat I row, you row, a duo
Whatever the row I hoe, you hoe, a trio
And any I. O. U., I owe you, oh’s?
Who, me-oh? No, you-oh
No, we-oh, together!
We all take the bow, including the cow
Though business is lousy and slow
With Herbie’s vim, Louise’s verve
Now all we need is someone with nerve
Together, together, wherever, wherever
Together, wherever, together, wherever we go
We go in a group, we tour in a troupe
We land in the soup, but we know
The things we do, we do by threes, a perfect team
No, this way, Louise!
Together, together, wherever, wherever
Together, wherever we go!