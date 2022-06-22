Judy Garland i Liza Minnelli, mare i filla

Judy Garland (Grand Rapids, Minnesota, 10 de juny del 1922 – Londres, Anglaterra, 22 de juny del 1969), a més de cantar i fer pel·lícules, va tenir el seu propi programa de televisió. The Judy Garland Show va ser un espai de música i varietats que es va emetre a la CBS la temporada 1963-1964 on l’actriu i cantant, acompanyada per Jerry Van Dyke, va rebre al plató personatges com Count Basie, Tony Bennett o Barbra Streisand. Una de les convidades més especials va ser Liza Minnelli, la seva filla, amb qui van cantar a duo “Together (Wherever we go)”, una de les cançons del musical Gypsy, amb música de Jule Styne i lletra de Stephen Sondheim.





Wherever we go, whatever we do

We’re gonna go through it together

We may not go far, but sure as a star

Wherever we are, it’s together

Wherever I go, I know he goes

Wherever I go, I know she goes

No fits, no fights, no feuds and no egos

Amigos, together!

Through thick and through thin, all out or all in

And whether it’s win, place or show

With you for me and me for you

We’ll muddle through whatever we do

Together, wherever we go

Wherever we go, whatever we do

We’re gonna go through it together

Wherever we sleep, if prices are steep

We’ll always sleep cheaper together

Whatever the boat I row, you row, a duo

Whatever the row I hoe, you hoe, a trio

And any I. O. U., I owe you, oh’s?

Who, me-oh? No, you-oh

No, we-oh, together!

We all take the bow, including the cow

Though business is lousy and slow

With Herbie’s vim, Louise’s verve

Now all we need is someone with nerve

Together, together, wherever, wherever

Together, wherever, together, wherever we go

We go in a group, we tour in a troupe

We land in the soup, but we know

The things we do, we do by threes, a perfect team

No, this way, Louise!

Together, together, wherever, wherever

Together, wherever we go!

