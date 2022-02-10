Killing Me Softly with His Song
Charles Fox & Norman Gimbel & Lori Lieberman

La cantant Roberta Flack va néixer a Black Mountain, als Estats Units, el 10 de febrer de 1937. Va estudiar piano clàssic i cant i va arribar a gravar el seu primer disc als estudis d’Atlantic Records després que el cantant i pianista Les McCann la veiés actuar en un local de jazz de Washington.

Un dels seus grans èxits com a intèrpret és la cançó Killing Me Softly with His Song, que l’any 1973 va arribar a ser número u a les llistes i li va reportar dos premis Grammy. Escoltem com l’interpretava en directe, la primera versió de la cançó, interpretada per Lori Lieberman, i la versió que en van fer Lauryn Hill i The Fugees el 1996.


Strumming my pain with his fingers
Singing my life with his words
Killing me softly with his song
Killing me softly with his song
Telling my whole life with his words
Killing me softly with his song

I heard he sang a good song, I heard he had a style
And so I came to see him to listen for a while
And there he was this young boy, a stranger to my eyes

Strumming my pain with his fingers
Singing my life with his words
Killing me softly with his song
Killing me softly with his song
Telling my whole life with his words
Killing me softly with his song

I felt all flushed with fever, embarrassed by the crowd
I felt he found my letters and read each one out loud
I prayed that he would finish but he just kept right on

Strumming my pain with his fingers
Singing my life with his words
Killing me softly with his song
Killing me softly with his song
Telling my whole life with his words
Killing me softly with his song

He sang as if he knew me in all my dark despair
And then he looked right through me as if I wasn’t there
And he just came to singing, singing clear and strong

Strumming my pain with his fingers
Singing my life with his words
Killing me softly with his song
Killing me softly with his song
Telling my whole life with his words
Killing me softly with his song

Strumming my pain with his fingers
Singing my life with his words
Killing me softly with his song
Killing me softly with his song
Telling my whole life with his words
Killing me softly

He was strumming my pain
Yeah, he was singing my
Killing me softly with his song
Killing me softly with his song
Telling my whole life with his words
Killing me softly with his song

 


