At last

My love has come along

My lonely days are over

And life is like a song



Oh, yeah, yeah, at last

The skies above are blue

My heart was wrapped up in clover

The night I looked at you



And I found a dream that I could speak to

A dream that I can call my own

I found a thrill to press my cheek to

A thrill that I have never known



Oh, yeah, yeah, and you smile, you smile

Oh, and then the spell was cast

And here we are in Heaven

For you are mine at last



