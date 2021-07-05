Jim Morrison va néixer a Florida el 8 de desembre del 1943 i va morir el 3 de juliol del 1971 a París. Recordem el cantant, compositor i poeta escoltant una de les cançons més conegudes de The Doors.







You know that it would be untrue

You know that I would be a liar

If I was to say to you

Girl, we couldn’t get much higher



Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire



The time to hesitate is through

No time to wallow in the mire

Try now we can only lose

And our love become a funeral pyre



Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire, yeah



The time to hesitate is through

No time to wallow in the mire

Try now we can only lose

And our love become a funeral pyre



Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire, yeah



You know that it would be untrue

You know that I would be a liar

If I was to say to you

Girl, we couldn’t get much higher



Come on baby, light my fire

Come on baby, light my fire

Try to set the night on fire

Try to set the night on fire

Try to set the night on fire

Try to set the night on fire