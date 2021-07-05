Seccions
El piano

Light My Fire

If I was to say to you/ Girl, we couldn't get much higher

The Doors
Jim Morrison va néixer a Florida el 8 de desembre del 1943 i va morir el 3 de juliol del 1971 a París. Recordem el cantant, compositor i poeta escoltant una de les cançons més conegudes de The Doors.


You know that it would be untrue
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you
Girl, we couldn’t get much higher

Come on baby, light my fire
Come on baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire

The time to hesitate is through
No time to wallow in the mire
Try now we can only lose
And our love become a funeral pyre

Come on baby, light my fire
Come on baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah

The time to hesitate is through
No time to wallow in the mire
Try now we can only lose
And our love become a funeral pyre

Come on baby, light my fire
Come on baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire, yeah

You know that it would be untrue
You know that I would be a liar
If I was to say to you
Girl, we couldn’t get much higher

Come on baby, light my fire
Come on baby, light my fire
Try to set the night on fire
Try to set the night on fire
Try to set the night on fire
Try to set the night on fire

Foto: Joel Brodsky

