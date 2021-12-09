La cantant Marie Fredriksson, que amb Per Gessle va formar el duet Roxette, va néixer a Suècia el 30 de maig de 1958 i va morir el 9 de desembre 2019, als 61 anys. Recordem un dels seus grans èxits.
One, two, three, four
Walking like a man
Hitting like a hammer
She’s a juvenile scam
Never was a quitter
Tasty like a raindrop
She’s got the look
Heavenly bound
Cause heaven’s got a number
When she’s spinning me around
Kissing is a color
Her loving is a wild dog
She’s got the look
She’s got the look (She’s got the look) She’s got the look (She’s got the look)
What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blue
When everything I’ll ever do I’ll do for you
And I go la la la la la she’s got the look
Fire in the ice
Naked to the t-bone
Is a lover’s disguise
Banging on the head drum
Shaking like a mad bull
She’s got the look
Swaying to the band
Moving like a hammer
She’s a miracle man
Loving is the ocean
Kissing is the wet sand
She’s got the look
She’s got the look (She’s got the look) She’s got the look (She’s got the look)
What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blue
When everything I’ll ever do I’ll do for you
And I go la la la la la she’s got the look
Walking like a man
Hitting like a hammer
She’s a juvenile scam
Never was a quitter
Tasty like a raindrop
She’s got the look
She goes (na na na na na na)
She’s got the look
She’s got the look (She’s got the look) She’s got the look (She’s got the look)
What in the world can make a brown-eyed girl turn blue
When everything I’ll ever do I’ll do for you
And I go la la la la la she’s got the look
What in the world can make you so blue
When everything I’ll ever do I’ll do for you
And I go la la la la la (na na na na na na)
She’s got the look
She goes (na na na na na na)
She’s got the look, she’s got the look
She goes (na na na na na na)
She’s got the look, she’s got the look
She goes (na na na na na na)
Foto: Facebook Roxette