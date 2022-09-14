

For you I was the flame,

love is a losing game.

Five story fire as you came,

love is losing game.



One I wished, I never played,

oh, what a mess we made.

And now the final frame:

love is a losing game



Played out by the band,

love is a losing hand.

More than I could stand,

love is a losing hand.



Self-professed profound

‘till the chips were down.

Know you’re a gambling man,

love is a losing hand.



Though I battled blind

love is a fate resigned.

Memories, they mar my mind,

love is a fate resigned.



Over futile odds

and laughed at by the gods

And now the final frame:

Love is a losing game.

