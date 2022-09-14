For you I was the flame,
love is a losing game.
Five story fire as you came,
love is losing game.
One I wished, I never played,
oh, what a mess we made.
And now the final frame:
love is a losing game
Played out by the band,
love is a losing hand.
More than I could stand,
love is a losing hand.
Self-professed profound
‘till the chips were down.
Know you’re a gambling man,
love is a losing hand.
Though I battled blind
love is a fate resigned.
Memories, they mar my mind,
love is a fate resigned.
Over futile odds
and laughed at by the gods
And now the final frame:
Love is a losing game.