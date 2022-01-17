

My sweet Lord

Hm, my Lord

My sweet Lord

I really want to see you

Really want to be with you

Really want to see you, Lord

But it takes so long, my Lord



Hm, my Lord

My sweet Lord

My sweet Lord

I really want to know you

Really want to go with you

Really want to show you, Lord

That it won’t take long, my Lord (Hallelujah)

My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)

Hm, my Lord (Hallelujah)

My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)



I really want to see you

Really want to see you

Really want to see you, Lord

Really want to see you, Lord

But it takes so long, my Lord (Hallelujah)

My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)

Hm, my Lord (Hallelujah)

My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)



I really want to see you (Hallelujah)

I really want to be with you (Hallelujah)

Really want to see you, Lord

But it takes so long, my Lord (Hallelujah)

My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)

Hm, my Lord (Hallelujah)

My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)



Hm, my Lord (Hare Krishna)

My swet lord (Hare Krishna)

Hm, my lord (Krishna, Krishna)

My sweet Lord (Hare Hare)



I really want to know you (Hare Rama)

Really want to go with you (Hare Rama)

Really want to show you lord

That it won’t take long, my lord (Hallelujah)

