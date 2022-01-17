My sweet Lord
Hm, my Lord
My sweet Lord
I really want to see you
Really want to be with you
Really want to see you, Lord
But it takes so long, my Lord
Hm, my Lord
My sweet Lord
My sweet Lord
I really want to know you
Really want to go with you
Really want to show you, Lord
That it won’t take long, my Lord (Hallelujah)
My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)
Hm, my Lord (Hallelujah)
My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)
I really want to see you
Really want to see you
Really want to see you, Lord
Really want to see you, Lord
But it takes so long, my Lord (Hallelujah)
My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)
Hm, my Lord (Hallelujah)
My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)
I really want to see you (Hallelujah)
I really want to be with you (Hallelujah)
Really want to see you, Lord
But it takes so long, my Lord (Hallelujah)
My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)
Hm, my Lord (Hallelujah)
My sweet Lord (Hallelujah)
Hm, my Lord (Hare Krishna)
My swet lord (Hare Krishna)
Hm, my lord (Krishna, Krishna)
My sweet Lord (Hare Hare)
I really want to know you (Hare Rama)
Really want to go with you (Hare Rama)
Really want to show you lord
That it won’t take long, my lord (Hallelujah)
Foto: Facebook George Harrison