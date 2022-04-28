

Oh, to see without my eyes

The first time that you kissed me

Boundless by the time I cried

I built your walls around me

White noise, what an awful sound

Fumbling by Rogue River

Feel my feet above the ground

Hand of God, deliver me



Oh, oh woe-oh-woah is me

The first time that you touched me

Oh, will wonders ever cease?

Blessed be the mystery of love



Lord, I no longer believe

Drowned in living waters

Cursed by the love that I received

From my brother’s daughter

Like Hephaestion, who died

Alexander’s lover

Now my riverbed has dried

Shall I find no other?



Oh, oh woe-oh-woah is me

I’m running like a plover

Now I’m prone to misery

The birthmark on your shoulder reminds me



How much sorrow can I take?

Blackbird on my shoulder

And what difference does it make

When this love is over?

Shall I sleep within your bed

River of unhappiness

Hold your hands upon my head

‘Til I breathe my last breath



Oh, oh woe-oh-woah is me

The last time that you touched me

Oh, will wonders ever cease?

Blessed be the mystery of love

