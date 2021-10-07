Seccions
El piano

No Surprises

Bring down the government/ They don't, they don't speak for us

Radiohead
Arxivat a: Música, Radiohed, Thom Yorke, El piano


A heart that’s full up like a landfill
A job that slowly kills you
Bruises that won’t heal

You look so tired, unhappy
Bring down the government
They don’t, they don’t speak for us

I’ll take a quiet life
A handshake of carbon monoxide
And no alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises
Silent, silent

This is my final fit
My final bellyache with
No alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises
No alarms and no surprises, please

Such a pretty house
And such a pretty garden
No alarms and no surprises
(Let me out of here)
No alarms and no surprises
(Let me out of here)
No alarms and no surprises, please
(Let me out of here)
 

Foto: Facebook Radiohead

Comentaris

    Santi viadiu Octubre 7, 2021 10:56 am
    Ja hi podríeu passar una mica més de detalls sobre els temes comentats, any, àlbum, etc. Sempre ajuden a aprofundir en nous descobrirments
Nou comentari

