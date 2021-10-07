

A heart that’s full up like a landfill

A job that slowly kills you

Bruises that won’t heal



You look so tired, unhappy

Bring down the government

They don’t, they don’t speak for us



I’ll take a quiet life

A handshake of carbon monoxide

And no alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises

Silent, silent



This is my final fit

My final bellyache with

No alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises

No alarms and no surprises, please



Such a pretty house

And such a pretty garden

No alarms and no surprises

(Let me out of here)

No alarms and no surprises

(Let me out of here)

No alarms and no surprises, please

(Let me out of here)



