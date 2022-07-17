

In Penny Lane there is a barber showing photographs

Of every head he’s had the pleasure to have known

And all the people that come and go

Stop and say hello



On the corner is a banker with a motorcar

The little children laugh at him behind his back

And the banker never wears a mac

In the pouring rain, very strange



Penny Lane is in my ears and in my eyes

There beneath the blue suburban skies

I sit, and meanwhile back



In Penny Lane there is a fireman with an hourglass

And in his pocket is a portrait of the queen

He likes to keep his fire engine clean, It’s a clean machine



Penny Lane is in my ears and in my eyes

A four of fish and finger pies

In summer, meanwhile back



Behind the shelter in the middle of a roundabout

The pretty nurse is selling poppies from a tray

And though she feels as if she’s in a play,

She is anyway



In Penny Lane the barber shaves another customer

We see the banker sitting waiting for a trim

And then the fireman rushes in

From the pouring rain, very strange



Penny lane is in my ears and in my eyes

There beneath the blue suburban skies

I sit, and meanwhile back



Penny lane is in my ears and in my eyes

There beneath the blue suburban skies

Penny Lane

